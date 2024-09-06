Dylan Raiola is the First of Many Patrick Mahomes Clones
It is no secret that Nebraska freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola idolizes Patrick Mahomes.
It has been a subject of a lot of debate around social media whether Raiola is trying too hard to look like Mahomes and imitate him in every way he can. Raiola has even gone viral for his identical hairstyle and glasses perfectly mimicking the look Mahomes often rocks pregame.
The comparisons to Mahomes don't end with his fashion choices. His style of play also closely resembles that of the two-time NFL MVP. His ability to make throws from all kinds of different arm angles and on the run mirrors the Kansas City Chiefs star. It is impossible not to make the comparison when he even wears the same red number 15 jersey and white shooting sleeve on his right arm.
So what does all of this mean? For starters, it means that Nebraska has a tremendously talented quarterback for the foreseeable future. Fans should be excited about what Raiola can do already as a true freshman. He will likely only get better as his career progresses and he continues to develop as a prospect.
Just look at this throw. Not many 19-year-olds can do this.
Mahomes also showed support for his young protege that he helps train in the offseason. It is clear that this is not a one-sided football relationship between Mahomes and Raiola. Having a mentor like Mahomes is invaluable for a young player who is trying to hone his craft.
So while Raiola may catch some grief for trying to copy his idol, there are clear similarities in talent and play style that cannot be ignored between the two. It is also safe to say that Raiola will not be the last of this kind of quarterback.
We have seen something similar in the way that Steph Curry has revolutionized basketball. He has completely changed the way that young players in middle school and high school play the game. The three-point shot is now more prevalent than ever, and Curry's influence is clearly seen at every level of basketball.
Since 2018, Mahomes has been revolutionizing the way the quarterback position is played in the NFL. It has taken several years, but it seems like the kids who grew up watching Mahomes play are now starting to mirror his game. Raiola is trying to pull off the throws that he has seen Mahomes do countless times. The fact that he is able to mimic the best quarterback in the world is incredibly impressive.
Raiola could end up being the first in a long line of a new generation of quarterbacks who grew up watching players like Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen. The way that these kids play is directly influenced by the great players they grew up idolizing.
Expect to see more Mahomes clones in the near future. Nebraska is fortunate they may have gotten the first one.
