Finding Joy in the Journey: Dave Feit on Nebraska vs. Rutgers



I usually use this space is used to look for a deeper meaning in the game Nebraska just played. What does the game say about the season to date, the head coach, or the program's place in the current landscape of college football?

When it's one of the approximately ten "referendum" games Nebraska seems to play every season, I discuss the impact of the win or loss. Is Nebraska closer to (or farther away from) being "back" than they were a week ago? If nothing else, I try to look for silver linings while still being bluntly honest.

As we look back on Nebraska's 31-0 over Rutgers, we're going to start with the blunt honesty.



I don't think there are any big-picture takeaways from this game.

Rutgers has been one of the worst power conference programs for quite some time. The 2026 version of Rutgers is slightly worse than their Big Ten era standard. And the injury-riddled Scarlet Knights squad that Nebraska faced Saturday was completely decimated. Any of the teams Nebraska has faced this year would have beaten the Rutgers squad that took the field on Saturday. The Cornhuskers had this game won the minute their charter flight landed in New Jersey.

Rutgers quarterback Sean Ashenfelder is tackled by Nebraska defensive lineman Jordan Ochoa. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of that flight… Nebraska's plane took off a few hours before a nationwide ground stop brought America's airports to a standstill. Who knows what would have happened if the Huskers hadn't make it out in time. It was yet another reminder of the ridiculousness that is the mega-conference era. Flying 1,300 miles to play a glorified 1s-vs.-3s red-white scrimmage in a mostly empty stadium. Meanwhile, a former conference rival was twiddling their thumbs in Oklahoma because their mega-conference opponent couldn't get a flight (or arrange charter buses). The whole thing lacks common sense.

As for the silver linings, there were two massive ones.



First and foremost, Nebraska snapped its four-game losing streak. The program - if not the entire state - had been a pressure cooker for the last month, growing more toxic by the week. Make no mistake: this win doesn't conclusively solve any of the many issues facing Matt Rhule or his team. But the indisputable truth is that the sun shines just a little brighter in Nebraska after wins. If nothing else, we can all take a deep, calming breath before the final two games of the regular season.

The other silver lining was Nebraska's offensive performance. 429 yards! 31 points! An old-school, run-the-dadgum-ball approach that appeals to many Husker fans. Credit should be divided equally between interim offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas, the players who executed the plan, and a Rutgers defense that is one of the worst in college football. But we do not apologize for wins.

The day before the Rutgers game, I read a social media post by Matt Brown of the Extra Points media empire answering a question about why college football fans should continue to care. The entire post - but especially the last sentence - really stuck with me (emphasis mine):



I think the best path to continue to really enjoy CFB is to partake of it as a week-to-week event, rather than just focusing on the championship or the path to the championship. The joy has to be in the journey, not the final destination.

Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea scrambles for yardage during the first half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

College football - the grand game we all love - continues to evolve. Just not always for the better. Mega conferences, expanded playoffs, athletes making more than their (already overpaid) coaches. And on and on.

So many of the changes feel as if they were specifically engineered to make Nebraska's path back to being a national power longer and harder than it already was. It is easy to become jaded and check out when it becomes obvious that your team is eliminated from playoff contention.

But ultimately, the journey of the Nebraska-Rutgers game did provide me a slice of old school joy. Nebraska physically dominated an inferior opponent with a ground-based attack, getting key contributions from in-state players. The defense was suffocating and opportunistic. The only drama in the fourth quarter was when the backup quarterback would come in.

Nebraska won comfortably as an opposing stadium was once again filled with the cheers of Husker fans who clearly found joy in the journey.



Sometimes, that is enough.

Things I believe

Forget the bowl game, the biggest impact of the win was clearing out some of the toxic pressure.

With the win, Nebraska is now bowl eligible for the third straight season. The last time that happened, the bowl games were coached by Barney Cotton (2014) and Mike Riley (2015, 2016). That's a nice accomplishment that speaks to what has been built in the program, but nobody should hold a parade for a fourth-year coach making a bowl game.

The four-game losing streak had created a toxic environment that was quickly becoming untenable. There were legitimate questions on what would happen if Nebraska lost this game. Would Rhule be fired? Would the season spiral to another depressing low point in the program's history? Thankfully, we'll never know those answers.

A win over a bad Rutgers team won't cure anything. It probably won't be a springboard to beating Ohio State. But it does temporarily flush some of the bad vibes that had been polluting the discourse.



To me, that is a big win.

That was the most complementary game Nebraska has played this season.

To me, "complementary football" is a) figuring out what you do best and b) finding ways for the other two phases to accentuate it and/or conceal any defects.

For Nebraska, defense is clearly the best phase. The Blackshirts are a high energy group that fly around and make plays. But we have seen them give up some late scoring drives when the offense makes them stay on the field too long. Additionally, the Huskers were without key players Owen Chambliss, Andrew Marshall, and others.

Nebraska's run-heavy game plan played to the defense's strengths. The Huskers controlled the ball for 33 minutes. Nebraska's 9:17 scoring drive in the first quarter sent a message: we want to shorten the game, limit your possessions, and keep our banged-up defense fresh. Yes, the Rutgers offense was impotent when third-string QB Sean Ashenfelder left the game, but a big reason the Blackshirts got the shutout was because Rutgers ran 49 plays.

NU's special teams didn't factor heavily into the complementary game plan. Mostly, they stayed out of the way, which was good enough on Saturday. But it was reassuring to watch them successfully kick a field goal.

Jake Butt's observations on Nebraska were spot-on.

Assuming you were not one of the 36,425 people purported to be in attendance (the ninth-smallest crowd this century to watch NU in a non-pandemic game), you likely heard commentator Jake Butt on the BTN broadcast.

Butt was effusive in his praise of Nebraska's talent and potential. But Butt was also blunt in his analysis of this Nebraska team. His opinion was clear and unmistakable (mainly because he hammered the point home on multiple occasions): Nebraska is a much better team than their record shows, but they're being held back by stupid mistakes.

A sampling of Butt's quotes:

"It's not for a lack of talent or resources or ability. It's because they haven't yet figured out how to get out of their own way."

"Man, this team is talented. They have potential. Man, this team has some self-inflicted wounds."

"It's got to be exhausting for Matt Rhule and the coaches to emphasize 'we gotta stop these penalties,' and yet, they keep showing up."

"These are little details that are the difference between getting it done and not."

"This team isn't far. It's there. If you just execute… there's so many opportunities. If you just execute and you win more games you get more yards you score more points."

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Why bring this up? Two reasons:

If you've listened to Rhule in press conferences and interviews, he has been saying these same things all year long. Rhule has previously said this is his most talented team. And he has frequently talked about execution - or the lack thereof - as the biggest thing that is holding the Huskers back. Rhule's critics have mostly tuned this out, or have tried to paint it as Rhule throwing his players under the proverbial bus. I think it is important to hear these truths from a non-biased outside perspective. Sloppy, undisciplined play is the biggest issue holding back Rhule's program. Period. While I do not believe that Rhule is coaching his guys to line up improperly or to fire off the ball whenever they feel like it, he is ultimately the one responsible for it happening - and for fixing it. The future of Rhule's tenure is centered on NU's ability to stop stepping on rakes.

One more from Butt: "I don't want to beat a dead horse here, but I think Nebraska is talented enough where they could beat Ohio State next week and beat Iowa."



But it comes down to one word: execution.

Things I don't know

What conclusions can we draw from Glenn Thomas's debut as offensive coordinator?

Coming into the game, Nebraska had rushed the ball 330 times and passed 322, an almost perfect 50/50 split. But in Glenn Thomas's first game as play caller, the ratio was nearly 2:1 (43 rushes to 25 passes).

Nebraska ran the ball on their first seven plays. On their first possession - a 16-play scoring drive - the Huskers ran it 12 times. Running back Jamal Rule rushed for 103 yards. His success made the zone read successful for Anthony Colandrea, whose two best runs (an 18-yard keeper and a six-yard touchdown) came when the Rutgers defense (and the camera operators) were convinced that Rule had the ball. The ground game also opened up a play-action passing attack.

Thomas seemed to prefer tight ends to wide receivers. Going into the fourth quarter, NU's tight ends (Luke Lindenmeyer and Carter Nelson) had more receptions than the entire wide receiver corps.* Reserve tight ends Eric Ingwerson, and Shawn Hammerbeck were present in several formations and played a big role in the ground game. Luke Sorensen had a key block on a fourth-down conversion.



*A late pop pass from TJ Lateef to Demetrius Bell tied the two units with five receptions each, one behind the running backs. Preliminary research from the incomparable Stewmanji suggested the tight ends had not led NU in receptions in a game since the 2001 Notre Dame game.

I don't know how many true conclusions can be drawn from one game against a defense that entered the game ranked 121st in the nation. But it was an encouraging debut.

Is this offensive game plan sustainable for the rest of the season?

Nebraska's grind-it-out game plan worked very well on Saturday. Now the question becomes can they (figuratively and literally) run it back for the rest of the season?

It seems unlikely that Nebraska will have the same type of rushing success (43 carries for 237 yards and 2 TDs) against Ohio State, Iowa, and a to-be-determined bowl game opponent. But I was encouraged by Nebraska's desire to run it early and often. Nebraska played a physical brand of football in New Jersey. If you don't believe me, look at the long line of Scarlet Knights who were waiting to get into the medical tent.

In theory, if Nebraska's defense can shut down the opposing offense - or keep it with one score - the Husker offense can continue to run the dadgum ball and set up some play action shots down the field. We haven't seen what Glenn Thomas will do if Nebraska is trailing by multiple scores.

As always, the keys will be a) avoiding stupid mistakes, b) staying on schedule or ahead of the chains, and c) making teams pay for stacking the box.



Frankly, that has been the primary offensive challenge in the Rhule era regardless of who is calling the plays.

With a bowl game assured, what does Nebraska need to do to make you feel okay about the 2026 season?

You'll note that I am not saying "feel great about," "be pleased with," or anything of the sort. The four-game losing streak - and especially HOW those losses happened - have tarnished the way this season will be remembered… even if popular preseason predictions of 7-5 and 8-4 are technically still on the table.

There will be no celebration of a bowl game here. As stated above, that is the minimum expectation at this point. But with that hurdle cleared, I think it okay to ask if the turd of this season can still be polished.

The next two games (Ohio State at home and Iowa on the road), offer up the chance for Rhule's Huskers to do things that have not been done in a while: a) beat a ranked team for the first time since 2016, b) win multiple games in November for the first time since 2018, and c) beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011 or Iowa for first time since 2022. These would be notable accomplishments.

I don't see winning out as a likely outcome, but I think 8-4 should be viewed as a decent (if disappointing) season. If Nebraska were to split the final two regular season games, I'll stay consistent to something I've long believed: nothing dictates a fan base's mood more than the result of the most recent game. Therefore, the Iowa game will greatly determine how fans and pundits view the 2026 season more than Ohio State.

Huskerigami Update

A “Huskerigami” is a final score combination (win or lose) that has never happened in the 130+ year history of Nebraska football.



Final score: 31-0



Is that a Huskerigami? No. It has happened 10 times before. The first time was a 1903 win over Colorado. Three of the star players in the game were Johnny Bender, Maurice Benedict, and Earl "Doc" Eager. If those names sound familiar, kudos for knowing the lyrics to "The Cornhusker" (also known as "Come A Runnin' Boys").



The most recent 31-0 game also occurred in the state of New Jersey. No. 4 Nebraska defeated No. 21 West Virginia at the former Meadowlands in East Rutherford in the 1994 Kickoff Classic. Tommie Frazier and Lawrence Phillips each rushed for over 125 yards.

5 Things I loved

Blackshirts. We all know agree that this version of Rutgers makes 2009 Nebraska's offense look like the Scoring Explosion. But I'm giving the defense full credit for getting stops - including an interception in the red zone - and keeping Rutgers off the board. Shutouts are hard to do. I'm guessing you don't remember much about which offensive players were missing in Nebraska's last two conference shutouts (2003 vs Iowa State and 1997 at Kansas). Luke Lindenmeyer. During Tuesday's player interviews, Lindenmeyer took the podium side by side with center Justin Evans. Lindenmeyer was blunt about the frustrations of the losing streak and said the goal was to "finish out as winners." He vowed to "play my heart out and do everything I can in practice and just not have any regrets about these last three weeks and pour my heart out for it." Mission accomplished. Lindenmeyer had three catches for 52 yards, including a very nice 15-yard score to get NU on the board. As always, he was a blocking machine in the run game. Figuratively and literally, this is what leading by example looks like. Jamal Rule. The big bowling fan has led Big Red fans to a bowl. For weeks we've wanted to see what would happen if the talented freshman got a steady dose of carries. Against Rutgers, Rule carried it 22 times for 103 yards. Mekhi Nelson and Isaiah Mozee still deserve their opportunities, but Rule is clearly taking sole possession of the top job. Carter Nelson. Nelson had two excellent catches: A second-quarter grab that he turned into a 40-yard gain, and a beautiful end zone route with a nifty toe drag for a touchdown. Nelson's late emergence (due to finally being healthy) is encouraging for the final three games and the 2027 season. We just won't talk about that pass… yet. Caleb Benning. Things started to go off the rails in the third quarter. Rule was stuffed on a fourth-and-one play. Rutgers gained 35 yards in two plays to get into the red zone. Jahsear Whittington made a nice tackle for loss but went down with an injury. You could feel the early stages of "here we go again" beginning to creep in. But then Caleb Benning intercepted a pass and returned it 39 yards, setting up a Nebraska touchdown five plays later. Ball game. Benning is a stopper.

Honorable mention: Jeremiah Charles, Anthony Colandrea, Jamir Conn, Danny Odem III, Cameron Lenhardt, Jordan Ochoa, Donovan Jones, Archie Wilson, John Hohl, Isaiah Mozee, Mekhi Nelson, offensive line, the back-to-back-to-back-to-back Big Ten volleyball champions and their seniors (Laney Choboy, Andi Jackson, Harper Murray, and Bergen Reilly), shots for Husker touchdowns, and the extremely sarcastic cheer by Husker fans after the made field goal.

Nebraska tight end Carter Nelson pulls in Anthony Colandrea's pass for a fourth-quarter touchdown. | Nebraska Athletics via X

5 Areas for improvement

Glenn Thomas and technology. Just so we're all on the same page here: On Nebraska's first drive, Colandrea struggled to hear play calls. At one point, Nebraska had to burn a timeout. Equipment manager Jay Terry was running around in a panic trying to fix thing that weren't broken. It turned out that Glenn Thomas was not speaking into the microphone of his headset. How was that not caught in practice during the week, or in warmups? Third down. Nebraska converted just three of its ten third-down opportunities, including zero in the second half. On six of Nebraska's ten third downs, the Huskers needed 10 yards (or more) for a first down. Only one of those was converted. Staying on - or ahead of - schedule is so important for this offense. Penalties. More pre-snap penalties. A false start on Nebraska's second offensive play. A false start and illegal shift that torpedoed a second-quarter drive. Wide Receivers. It was a rough day for Nebraska's wideouts. Jacory Barney, Jr. dropped a touchdown in the end zone. Kwazi Gilmer did not record a catch and appeared to run the wrong route on a third-down play. Nyziah Hunter caught one pass… and then lost five yards. As a group, the WRs had five receptions on ten targets for a total 27 yards, none in the first half. There was plenty of block, but not a lot of rock. Carter Nelson's arm. Who was the last Nebraska tight end to complete a pass? Has any Husker tight end ever thrown for a touchdown? Sadly, we may never know the answers because Nelson's throw to a wide-open Jeremiah Charles on a punt fake was woefully short. Hopefully Nelson takes his girlfriend up on her offer to play some catch.

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