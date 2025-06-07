Judge Approves House Settlement; Nebraska AD Troy Dannen Issues Statement
A new era of collegiate athletics is here.
A California judge Friday evening approved House settlement, bringing forth revenue sharing and roster limits, among other changes to collegiate athletics. In the wake of the decision, multiple entities released statements.
"Today's decision in the house case represents the latest step in the ongoing evolution of college athletics," Nebraska athletics director Troy Dannen said. "Nebraska has spent the past year planning for this resolution and the ensuing changes ahead.
"We are supportive of this settlement and fully committed to participating in revenue sharing with our student-athletes to best position Nebraska for future competition success."
"We look forward to implementing this historic settlement designed to bring stability, integrity and competitive balance to college athletics while increasing both scholarship and revenue opportunities for student-athletes in all sports," said Tony Petitti, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference.
"Approving the agreement reached by the NCAA, the defendant conferences and student-athletes in the settlement opens a pathway to begin stabilizing college sports," NCAA President Charlie Baker said in a letter. "This new framework that enables schools to provide direct financial benefits to student-athletes and establishes clear and specific rules to regulate third-party NIL agreements marks a huge step forward for college sports."
The financial portion of the settlement revolves around two main parties: former athletes to receive backpay and the current and future athletes to receive revenue-sharing. The former athletes will $2.8 billion in backpay from lost name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation.
Current and future athletes will receive a certain amount of revenue from schools. Each institution will be allowed to share a set amount - taking 22% of the average of certain power school revenues - with the athletes. In the first year, that cap amount is $20.5 million.
It is uncertain at this time how Nebraska intends to distribute that $20.5 million. Most schools are likely to spend the majority on football and men's basketball, with less than 10% remaining for the other teams on campus.
The settlement also includes roster limits. While football will have a 105-player roster limit in the future, Judge Claudia Wilken was swayed during arguments to allow for the grandfathering-in of athletes on existing teams or those who have been cut this year, as well as recruits who enrolled on the promise of a roster spot.
Schools will also be allowed to fund scholarships up to the roster limit. For football, that means an increase from 85 scholarships to potentially as many as 105.
Athletes can still receive additional financial deals through collectives, such as 1890. The money is now overseen by a new non-NCAA enforcement entity. Any third-party NIL deals of at least $600 must be approved by a Deloitte-run NIL clearinghouse called NIL Go.
Further legal fallout from the settlement and resulting changes to collegiate athletics is expected.
Future roster limits for sponsored sports at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln are listed below, with the current scholarship limit and change in allowable scholarships.
Sport
Current
New
Change
Baseball
11.7
34
+22.3
Basketball (M)
13
15
+2
Basketball (W)
15
15
0
Bowling (W)
5
11
+6
Cross Country (M)
5
17
+12
Cross Country (W)
6
17
+11
Golf (M)
4.5
9
+4.5
Golf (W)
6
9
+3
Gymnastics (M)
6.3
20
+13.7
Gymnastics (W)
12
20
+8
Football
85
105
+20
Rifle
3.6
12
+8.4
Soccer (W)
14
28
+14
Softball
12
25
+13
Swim (W)
14
30
+16
Tennis (M)
4.5
10
+5.5
Tennis (W)
8
10
+2
Track (M)
12.6
45
+35.4
Track (W)
18
45
27
Volleyball (W)
12
18
+6
Wrestling (M)
10
30
20
More from Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.