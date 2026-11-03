Justin Evans Says Huskers Need a ‘Short-Term Memory’ on Quick Turnaround After Washington Loss

Nebraska has less than a week to move on from Saturday’s 17-10 loss to Washington, the third straight game the Huskers have lost after holding a fourth-quarter lead. Justin Evans knows what that turnaround requires.



The senior center is a Rimington Trophy Watch List selection and a member of The Athletic’s Mid-Season All-America Team. According to PFF, he has not allowed a pressure, sack, or hit across 322 pass-block snaps this season.



Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Evans said the short week leaves no room to dwell.

“Just with these short weeks, you really have to have a short-term memory and just get back to work following the results of the game Saturday,” Evans said. “Like you said, a quick turnaround. So, we have no days to waste.”

Matt Rhule | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why the Sunday Rewatch Mattered

The Huskers went back through the Washington game together as a team on Sunday, with head coach Matt Rhule leading the session.

“It was extremely helpful just coming from seeing the game in his eyes and what aspects he may see throughout the game,” Evans said. “It’s hard to see on the field or, you know, maybe watching it on TV, it may be hard to see those minute details of areas that we may need to improve.”

Justin Evans | Kaleb Henry

Putting the Emotions Aside

Nebraska led 7-3 late in the fourth quarter Saturday, then gave up a go-ahead touchdown with 1:30 left and a pick-six on Anthony Colandrea’s third interception. Evans was asked how hard it is to watch that stretch back so soon and approach it analytically.

“It’s challenging, but when you’re a pro, you have to have a mindset like that,” Evans said. “You have to have a next-play mentality. It’s going to be challenging, but in order to be great, you have to do challenging things.”

Great things to hear from Evans, who has a high chance of being one of the top centers in next spring's NFL draft. Evans is approaching things like a pro, which is what should be expected from the 5th-year player out of New Jersey.

Geep Wade | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

A Familiar Look, and a Change Upstairs

Illinois runs a 3-3-5 defense, a scheme Nebraska’s offense saw plenty of in practice when the Huskers ran it themselves. Evans said that history helps.

“We have a lot of experience going against that style of defense,” Evans said. “We’ve seen a lot of looks and a lot of similarities with this defense that we’re going to face this Friday.”

There is one change on the Huskers’ own staff. Rhule said Monday that offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen and offensive line coach Geep Wade will work from the coaches’ box Friday, a move Rhule said was Holgorsen’s suggestion. Run game coordinator Lonnie Teasley will assist from the field. Holgorsen will continue to call plays.

“Like any change, it's going to be an adjustment,” Evans said. “I’m sure that they made the right decision and whatever they believe is right for the team, and they’re always going to put the team’s needs first. So, if that’s doing that, then I trust that 100%.”

Asked whether he’d take on more of a coaching role on the field with Wade out of the huddle, Evans said nothing about his approach would change.

“I’m going to be the same person,” Evans said. “Whether I’m just coaching my teammates, ’cause I coach and get after my teammates in front of him, so nothing will change.”

Anthony Colandrea | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colandrea’s Response

Evans was also asked what he’s seen from Colandrea since Saturday.



“He’s more vocal, you know, staying positive,” Evans said. “That’s what we need from our quarterback. That’s what we need from those types of leaders.”



Evans said that’s the standard no matter what happened Saturday.

“Regardless of the outcome or regardless of our feelings, at the end of the day, we still have to get up in front of the team, take accountability and lead the team,” Evans continued.



Nebraska (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) visits Illinois on Friday at 7 p.m. CST in Champaign. The game will air on FOX.

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