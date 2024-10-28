Kaleb Henry Joins the Sunday Side Session to Discuss Nebraska Football with Mike Schaefer
HuskerMax's Kaleb Henry joined Husker247's Mike Schaefer for a Sunday Side Session discussion on Nebraska football.
In this story:
HuskerMax's Kaleb Henry joined Husker247's Mike Schaefer for a Sunday Side Session discussion on Nebraska football. In the wake of the Husker loss at Ohio State, where do the Big Red go now with four games to go and only one win needed for bowl eligibility? Plus thoughts on the run game, screen plays, and how the Blackshirts fared against the No. 4 Buckeyes.
Watch the full episode above.
MORE: The Stretch Big: Grand Valley State Exhibition, Utah 'Secret' Scrimmage
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball to Battle Minnesota for $5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy
MORE: Big Ten Announces Volleyball Schedule Changes Impacting Two Nebraska Matches
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson Honored with First Conference Weekly Honor
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Remains Behind Pittsburgh in AVCA Polls, Loses First Place Vote
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published