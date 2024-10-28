All Huskers

Kaleb Henry Joins the Sunday Side Session to Discuss Nebraska Football with Mike Schaefer

HuskerMax's Kaleb Henry joined Husker247's Mike Schaefer for a Sunday Side Session discussion on Nebraska football.

Kaleb Henry

HuskerMax's Kaleb Henry joined Husker247's Mike Schaefer for a Sunday Side Session discussion on Nebraska football. In the wake of the Husker loss at Ohio State, where do the Big Red go now with four games to go and only one win needed for bowl eligibility? Plus thoughts on the run game, screen plays, and how the Blackshirts fared against the No. 4 Buckeyes.

Watch the full episode above.

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

