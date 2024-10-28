Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson Honored with First Conference Weekly Honor
Andi Jackson's standout season has continued to garner more national attention.
The sophomore middle blocker for Nebraska volleyball has also received notice from her conference, as the Big Ten announced Jackson as this week's Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honoree following two home stands. The honor is Jackson's second weekly award won in her collegiate career, having earned the conference's Freshman of the Week nod on Nov. 13 last season.
Jackson shared weekly honors with Minnesota's Julia Hanson and Penn State's Izzy Starck. Jackson took home the Player of the Week while Starck doubled-down with setter and freshman of the week nods. Nebraska has been stout in defensive honors this season, as Jackson becomes the third Husker to earn the Defensive Player of the Week award with fellow middle blocker Rebekah Allick and libero Lexi Rodriguez.
Allick has been awarded the honor twice this season on Sept. 2 and Oct. 7. Rodriguez earned her weekly award on Sept. 30
Jackson's award is also the seventh time a Husker has been given weekly conference recognition from the Big Ten. She joins sophomore setter Bergen Reilly, Allick, and Rodriguez as Nebraska's honorees so far this season. Reilly has been named Setter of the Week three times.
The Husker sophomore received recognition this week following two standout performances in Lincoln with wins over Illinois and Michigan on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Jackson solidifed the middle with 1.57 blocks per set in the pair of wins while contributing three kills per set on .417 hitting over the weekend.
In a sweep of the Illini, Jackson had six blocks to go with 11 kills on .667 hitting. Against Michigan, she added five blocks with 10 kills in the four-set win. Jackson leads the nation in hitting percentage this season at .472.
Jackson aims to keep the No.2 Huskers afloat into their next stretch of Big Ten play, traveling to Madison, Wis. to face No. 7 Wisconsin.
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Remains Behind Pittsburgh in AVCA Polls, Loses First Place Vote
MORE: QB Grade: Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola vs. Ohio State
MORE: Topline Takeaways: Huskers Show How Good They Can be in Loss to Ohio State
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball's Alexis Markowski Named to Naismith Trophy Watch List
MORE: Nebraska Football's Updated Bowl Projections After Loss to Ohio State
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.