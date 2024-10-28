Big Ten Announces Volleyball Schedule Changes Impacting Two Nebraska Matches
Nebraska volleyball will have a couple of its November matches impacted by changes.
The Big Ten Conference announced schedule changes Monday. The Huskers will have time changes to two of their matches.
The first change is to Nebraska's Nov. 9 road match Washington. That will now begin on 9:30 p.m. CST on Big Ten Network.
The second change is to Nebraska's Nov. 23 home match against Wisconsin at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. That match will begin an hour earlier than originally scheduled, now at 7 p.m. CST. Big Ten Network will broadcast the contest.
Nebraska, No. 2 in the latest AVCA Poll, is at No. 7 Wisconsin this Friday at 8 p.m. CDT on Big Ten Network. The Huskers then travel to Northwestern Sunday on BTN+.
