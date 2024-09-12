Know Nebraska's Foe: Northern Iowa Panthers
After a high-profile matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes, Nebraska football is in for a different kind of challenge on Saturday.
The Huskers welcome to town the Northern Iowa Panthers, an FCS school that is looking to pull off a shocking upset. This is the first time that both these teams have ever played each other, and it will be the final game of the non-conference slate for NU before starting Big Ten play against Illinois next week.
Both teams are 2-0 entering Saturday's game, with the Panthers coming off a 17-10 win over the St. Thomas Tommies. That game against St. Thomas was not easy for the Panthers. They were trailing late in that game before a 10-point fourth quarter allowed them to escape with a road win.
Northern Iowa is ranked No. 21 in the FCS coaches poll heading into this matchup and brings with it a potent rushing offense. The Panthers average 298.5 yards on the ground per game so far this season, but will face their biggest challenge by far going up against this Husker front seven. NU is allowing just 36 yards a game on the ground.
The Panthers are led by junior quarterback Aidan Dunne who has thrown for just 215 yards so far in 2024, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Panthers running back Tye Edwards is the real star of the offense. He has 315 rushing yards through two games, and has done so on just 30 carries. That averages out to an impressive 10.5 yards per carry.
The Panthers will try and establish the run early but will have a very difficult time making any progress against the best defense they have played so far. The Panthers' defense has also not played a team with anywhere close to the talent level that Nebraska possesses on offense. It is also important to note that Nebraska has never lost to an FCS opponent. The Huskers possess a record of 14-0 in those matchups.
Kickoff from Memorial Stadium Saturday is slated for 6:30 p.m. CDT. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network, with Huskers Radio Network affiliates providing coverage across the state.
