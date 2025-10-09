Know Your Foe, Nebraska vs. Maryland: The Running Backs
Nebraska takes on the Maryland Terapins on Saturday, and it's time to compare the running backs in the game.
Let's start with Nebraska: Emmett Johnson
Emmett Johnson has continued to be the workhorse for the Nebraska offense. The junior has carried the ball 84 times for 474 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 5.6 yards per carry, while adding 22 receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown as a receiver. His combination of agility, power, and versatility in the passing game has made him a cornerstone of Dana Holgorsen's explosive offense, making it difficult to limit his reps with a lack of experience behind him.
CAR
YDS
TD
AVG
84
474
7
5.6
REC
YDS
TD
22
110
1
Coming off a standout performance in a 38-27 win over Michigan State, Johnson racked up 83 yards on 13 carries with a career-high three touchdowns, plus six receptions for 37 yards. This followed a challenging 65-yard, 3.4 YPC outing against Michigan, showcasing his ability to rebound against tough defenses. The Huskers will look to lean on Johnson to exploit Maryland's run defense this weekend.
PFF grades highlight Johnson's impact across the board, with an overall grade of 73.3, excelling in the run game (77.2). His ability to handle a heavy workload while contributing in multiple facets makes him a matchup nightmare for opponents.
OFF
PASS
PBLK
RUN
RBLK
73.3
57.9
51.6
77.2
82.6
Emmett Johnson Big Ten Rankings:
- Rushing Yards: 7th
- Rushing Touchdowns: 7th (tied)
- Total Touchdowns: 8th (8 total, 7 rushing, 1 receiving)
- Rushing Carries: 5th
- Rushing Yards per Game: 15th (94.8 YPG)
Johnson faces a tough challenge this Saturday against Maryland's tough rush defense, which ranks 24th nationally in rushing yards allowed per game.
Now Let's look at DeJuan Williams & Nolan Ray
RB
CAR
YDS
TD
AVG
DeJuan Williams
59
209
1
3.5
Nolan Ray
36
126
1
3.5
DeJuan Williams has emerged as Maryland's lead back in 2025, providing a steady presence with his vision and toughness. The redshirt freshman has posted 59 carries for 209 yards and one touchdown over five games, highlighted by a career-best 10 carries for 54 yards in the Week 1 opener against FAU. Together, Nolan Ray and Williams form a young tandem tasked with revitalizing the Terps' run game, which ranks near the bottom of the Big Ten.
Ray has served as a complementary piece in Maryland's backfield in 2025, supporting quarterback Malik Washington in Mike Locksley's spread offense. The redshirt sophomore has 36 carries for 126 yards and one touchdown over five games, averaging 3.5 yards per carry. His role has been limited compared to teammate DeJuan Williams, as Maryland's ground game has struggled to find consistency.
Nebraska's run defense bounced back in a big way against Michigan State last week, only allowing 84 yards on the ground and holding Makhi Frazier (58 yards on 18 carries). John Butler's unit will look to put together another good performance against a Maryland team that has struggled to run the ball this season, ranking 128th in the country in rush offense.
