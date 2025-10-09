Know Your Foe, Nebraska vs. Maryland: The Running Backs

Know your Foe:



Let's look at the RB position and compare Emmett Johnson and Nolan Ray.



Emmett Johnson - Junior

84 Carries 474 YDS 7 TD AVG 5.5



Nolan Ray - Sophomore

36 Carries 126 YDS 1 TD AVG 3.5#GBR #Huskers #MarylandTerps #GoTerps #Maryland #NBNR pic.twitter.com/GFt0iQDjbx