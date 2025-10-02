Know Your Foe, Nebraska vs. Michigan State: The Running Backs
Nebraska takes on the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, and it's time to compare the running backs in the game.
Let's start with Nebraska: Emmett Johnson
CAR
YDS
TD
AVG
71
391
4
5.5
Emmett Johnson has continued to solidify his role as Nebraska's versatile lead back early in the 2025 campaign, adapting to the physical demands of Big Ten play across four games. The junior has shouldered a heavy workload with 71 carries for 391 yards and four rushing touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt while adding 16 receptions for 73 yards and one score through the air. His blend of elusiveness, short-yardage toughness, and reliable hands has made him indispensable in Dana Holgorsen's offense.
Johnson and the Huskers look to bounce back on the ground against Michigan State's defense this weekend. In the most recent game against Michigan, the lack of a run game was apparent, and Johnson only managed just 65 yards on 19 carries (3.4 YPC) in a narrow 30-27 loss. His resilience will be key to finding success on Saturday.
REC
YDS
TD
16
73
1
As we look into PFF and how Johnson has performed, his tape matches the box score perfectly. He's been a force in both the run and pass game, and an underrated part of his game is his ability to pass block.
WEEK
OPP
OFF
PASS
PASSBLK
RUN
RUNBLK
1
CINCY
64.5
52.7
73.7
66.4
73.6
2
AKRON
71.0
61.0
72.6
69.9
73.4
3
HOUCHR
78.5
56.8
70.3
82.8
60.0
4
MICHIGAN
60.4
58.1
64.1
61.1
60.0
OVERALL
71.1
54.8
71.4
74.5
79.8
Emmett Johnson Big Ten Rankings:
- Rushing Yards: 4th
- Total Touchdowns: 3rd in the Big Ten with 5 touchdowns (4 rushing, 1 receiving).
- Rushing Carries: 2nd
- Rushing Yards per Game: 5th
This will be a critical opportunity for Johnson to regain his rhythm against a Michigan State rush defense ranked 47th nationally with a PFF grade of 80.2
Now Let's look at Makhi Frazier
CAR
YDS
TD
AVG
57
267
2
4.7
Makhi Frazier has been a solid complement to Aidan Chiles in Michigan State's offense in 2025. The sophomore running back has shown a blend of power and speed, averaging 4.7 yards per carry through four games. His standout performance came in Week 1 against Western Michigan, where he rushed for 103 yards on 14 carries. Although he is less explosive than Justice Haynes from Michigan, the Blackshirt run defense needs to play better in order to stop an effective Frazier on Saturday.
REC
YDS
TD
4
-8
0
Diving into PFF grades, Frazier has been very efficient in the run game but hasn't really shown the same efficiency in the pass catching or pass blocking abilities.
WEEK
OPP
OFF
PASS
PASSBLK
RUN
RUNBLK
1
W. MICH
77.5
59.4
78.0
76.7
60.0
2
BC
64.5
56.5
33.9
66.8
59.3
3
YTOWNST
57.6
57.5
N/A
58.1
60.0
4
USC
76.8
60.9
76.5
74.5
60.0
OVERALL
73.8
57.0
53.9
74.7
58.6
Makhi Frazier Big Ten Rankings:
- Rushing Yards: 13th
- Total Touchdowns: Tied for 12th (2 total, all rushing)
- Rushing Carries: 10th (57 carries)
- Rushing Yards per Game: 14th (66.8 YPG, over 4 games)
Nebraska's run defense has struggled through the first four games and currently ranks 108th nationally with a PFF grade of 76.8. Michigan had their way against the Blackshirts, and coming off a bye week, you hope John Butler and this defense will have answers for Makhi Frazier and QB Aidan Chiles on Saturday.
