Know Your Foe, Nebraska vs. North Dakota: The Running Backs

The "Know Your Foe" series continues as Nebraska prepares for its Week 3 matchup with North Dakota.

Earlier this week, we compared quarterbacks Anthony Colandrea and Jerry Kaminski. Now we move to the running backs, where Nebraska may face its biggest challenge on the ground so far this season.

Nebraska's new-look backfield has answered nearly every question through the first two games. Jamal Rule has emerged as one of the most explosive young running backs in the country, while Mekhi Nelson and Isaiah Mozee have given the Huskers multiple options behind him.

North Dakota, however, isn't exactly lacking production.



The Fighting Hawks enter Lincoln averaging 251.3 rushing yards per game and 5.9 yards per carry through their 3-0 start. Charles Langama and Matt Lawson have been at the center of that success.



Let's take a look at how the two backfields compare.

Nebraska's rotation

Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea hands off to running back Jamal Rule during the Huskers' win over Bowling Green. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two games into the season, it looks like Nebraska has found its answer to replacing Emmett Johnson.



Once again, it may not be one player.

Jamal Rule followed up his spectacular college debut against Ohio with another explosive performance against Bowling Green. The true freshman rushed eight times for 88 yards and a touchdown, including a 59-yard scoring run in Nebraska's 56-7 victory.

Through two games, Rule has carried the ball 23 times for 210 yards and three touchdowns, averaging an impressive 9.1 yards per carry. He has also added 47 receiving yards and another score.

Mekhi Nelson continues to provide another dynamic option.



After totaling 129 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns against Ohio, Nelson added 48 yards on eight carries against Bowling Green while catching two passes for another 34 yards. That gives him 112 rushing yards and 99 receiving yards through two games.

Isaiah Mozee also took another step forward against the Falcons.



After carrying six times for 31 yards against Ohio, Mozee set career highs with eight carries for 55 yards against Bowling Green and scored his first career touchdown. He also caught a pass for 14 yards.



The PFF grades show just how effective Nebraska's rotation has been.

Player Snaps Rush Snaps PFF Overall PFF Run PFF Receiving Jamal Rule 44 23 85.4 83.7 71.3 Mekhi Nelson 50 19 78.5 74.6 89.3 Isaiah Mozee 34 14 68.0 68.7 59.0

Rule has separated himself from the group from a pure rushing standpoint.



His 85.4 overall PFF grade leads Nebraska's three backs, while his 83.7 rushing grade backs up what the traditional numbers already show. He has been Nebraska's most productive runner despite playing only 44 offensive snaps.

Nebraska running back Mekhi Nelson carries the ball against Ohio. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nelson continues to stand out in a different area.



His 89.3 receiving grade is easily the best of Nebraska's three running backs. That versatility has made him an interesting complement to Rule, especially considering Nelson has nearly as many receiving yards as rushing yards through two games.

Mozee hasn't produced the same PFF numbers, but his role grew against Bowling Green, and he responded with the best rushing performance of his career.



Through two weeks, Nebraska hasn't needed one running back to carry the entire load. It has three.

What Does North Dakota Bring?

UND's Charles Langama returns a kick last week against Portland State. | UND Athletics

This is where things get interesting, North Dakota isn't coming to Lincoln with an FCS rushing attack that Nebraska can simply overlook.



The Fighting Hawks are averaging more than 250 rushing yards per game, and Charles Langama has been one of the most explosive players in the country at the FCS level.

Langama has rushed 29 times for 254 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 8.8 yards per carry.



His biggest performance came against St. Thomas, when he exploded for 120 yards and a touchdown on only 11 carries. He followed that by rushing six times for 83 yards against Portland State, an average of nearly 14 yards per attempt.

Langama is dangerous outside of the traditional run game as well.



He produced 284 all-purpose yards against Portland State, including a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Through three games, he ranks second among FCS players with 208 all-purpose yards per game.

Matt Lawson gives the Fighting Hawks another option.



The Illinois State transfer has 29 carries for 155 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Against Portland State, Lawson carried 13 times for 75 yards and a touchdown.



PFF sees a noticeable difference between North Dakota's top two backs.

Player Snaps Rush Snaps PFF Overall PFF Run PFF Receiving Charles Langama 69 29 76.2 76.0 61.2 Matt Lawson 94 29 62.3 62.9 57.5

Langama is clearly the player Nebraska needs to know where he is at all times.



His 76.2 overall grade and 76.0 rushing grade are both strong, but perhaps more impressive is what he has done with his opportunities. He has the same number of rushing snaps as Lawson yet has produced nearly 100 more rushing yards.

Lawson has played considerably more snaps, including 45 passing snaps, but his PFF numbers haven't been nearly as impressive. His best grade comes as a pass blocker at 71.9.

The numbers also show North Dakota isn't dependent on one running back.



Langama and Lawson have combined for 409 rushing yards and five touchdowns, while the Fighting Hawks as a team have rushed for 754 yards through three games.

For Nebraska, Saturday will be another test for Rob Aurich's defense. The Blackshirts have handled opposing rushing attacks well through their first two games, but North Dakota brings a much different challenge than Bowling Green.

Langama, in particular, has shown he doesn't need many opportunities to change a game.



And while Nebraska's backfield has the better overall PFF numbers, North Dakota may bring the most explosive opposing running back the Huskers have faced so far.



Saturday night will give us a much better idea of which rushing attack can carry its early-season success into Week 3.

More Articles

Want more from No Block No Rock? Check out their YouTube channel, subscribe for weekly episodes, and visit nbnrpodcast.com for more content.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI , subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube , and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.