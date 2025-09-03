Kyle Cunanan Still Making a Name for Himself in Lincoln
After an offseason centered around Nebraska's new Aussie punter and the return of beloved assistant coach Mike Ekeler, it's almost fitting that one of the heroes from the team's 20-17 win over Cincinnati still needed a bit of an introduction.
The first question he faced during his Tuesday press conference following practice was how to pronounce his name. For those still in the dark — it's Cyoo-Nan-Un — and you might want to familiarize yourself with the kid who single-handedly altered the course of last Thursday night's game in Kansas City.
Nebraska didn't score a single point in the first quarter before head coach Matt Rhule, alongside special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler, decided to trot their new kicker out for a 52-yard field goal early in the second quarter. A miss would have given the Bearcats fantastic field position, but a make would have given Nebraska actual momentum for the first time in the game. Oh...and Cunanan's career long to that point was 51 yards all the way back in his high school years.
Fortunately for NU, Cunanan delivered. After making the pivotal and career-long 52-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3, he tacked on a 22-yard field goal to give Nebraska its first lead of the entire season at 6-3. Not bad for the third-most popular guy tied to special teams at Nebraska.
What's even better for a Nebraska fan base that certainly has seen its ups and downs when it comes to the place kicker position over the past few decades, the early success isn't going to Cunanan's head.
"For me personally, confidence doesn't come from the last kick," Cunanan said. "It comes from the preparation and knowing that we've done enough in practice and in the recovery room, and kind of getting everything situated before the kick. If you base your confidence on how well you're kicking, it's going to be a roller coaster."
While the sophomore transfer kicker might be even-keeled, he was a part of a different type of roller coaster during the Cincinnati game. His 22-yard field goal in the second quarter was the last thing any Husker fan wanted to see, considering the Huskers had the ball first-and-goal from the half-yard line before a false start penalty pushed them back.
"The one time we had to kick the field goal down there is unacceptable at every level to anybody that's watching," Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen said. "You can't jump offside. That's been addressed, but even if it's first-and-5 1/2, you've got three plays to be able to punch that thing in. All I talk about is finishing drives with touchdowns. I never want to kick a field goal."
Holgorsen wasn't asked about it Tuesday, but it is likely safe to assume he was more than okay with Cunanan's 52-yarder to get the ball rolling for an offense that eventually opened up a 13-3 lead at the half. The team only ended up with one second-half touchdown, but thanks to a total of eight points coming from the foot of Cunanan, the Huskers were able to prevail 20-17.
It's that security blanket that not only earned Nebraska a win, but it also gave Cunanan's coordinator a reason to jump for joy, hopefully for the first of many times in 2025.
"You know when someone like Coach Ek is out there supporting you and everything that you do, it gives you that much more confidence to go out there and do your best to really perform at your highest level," Cunanan said.
All Nebraska is guaranteed at this point is 11 more football games this season, with the hope for a return trip to the postseason after snapping its cold streak last season. Combined with punter Archie Wilson, Nebraska's special teams accounted for two field goals, two PATs, and two punts inside the Cincinnati 10-yard line.
The special teams unit also had a kickoff sail out of bounds, along with a few other miscues in the return game, which is giving both Ekeler and Rhule plenty to work on this week ahead of the Akron game on Saturday. Any fan following the team will tell you they're happy with how both Cunanan and Wilson have started in the kicking game, but Cunanan says there is a lot more out there for them.
"Our goal is to be the best, and we want to be the best in the country," Cunanan said. "I think we can achieve that. We've got a bunch of really good guys — a bunch of players (who) are very, very talented. When we put it all together, we're going to show everybody that we can get it done."
