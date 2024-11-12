Lincoln Riley's Offense Will Provide a Unique Challenge for Nebraska
While Nebraska's offense has been disappointing this season, the defense has mostly lived up to the hype.
The Blackshirts have held their own against some of the best offenses in the country. They held Colorado and Ohio State in check, defeating the Buffaloes thanks to their stout defense, and had a great shot at knocking off the Buckeyes on the road. Now, they will face another team that is known for having a great offense.
USC, led by offensive guru Lincoln Riley, will provide a unique challenge for the Blackshirts on Saturday. Despite the Trojans' struggles this season leading to a 4-5 record, their offense is still potent and dangerous. Additionally in this game, the Trojans will be trotting out a new quarterback, sophomore Jayden Maiava, a UNLV transfer.
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule knows that Maiava has a dynamic skill set and that his team needs to be ready for a similar look that former starting quarterback Miller Moss gives defenses.
“It’s sort of the same thing, right? You’re sitting there looking at, you know, what do they do well, and they do a lot well.” Rhule said. “Maiava has the ability to move... The tailback is like all Lincoln Riley offenses, you know, (Woody) Marks is a fantastic tailback. He’s explosive, dynamic. I’ve coached against Coach Riley for a long time. He’s going to find a way to run the football. He’s elite at what he does,” Rhule said. “Even in the last game against Washington, they got back in the game by just running the football at a high level.”
It will be interesting to see how Maiava plays against a defense like Nebraska's that has faced some of the best offenses in the country. One thing is certain, Rhule will have his team ready to defend the quarterback run.
“Now as a defense, you’re having to defend the counter and the tackle trap and all these plays that they run," Rhule said. "Plus, the opportunity for the quarterback to pull the ball and run because he, you know, he’s a dual-threat player, and you don’t know exactly which direction they’re going to go with him.”
This will also be the Huskers' first game with new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen. There is a good chance the offense will not run perfectly on the road with a new OC being, making it all the more important for the defense to step up once again.
