List of Every Nebraska NFL Drack Pick, UDFA Signing

For Nebraska’s draft class, opportunity didn’t end when the draft did.

Despite Emmett Johnson being the only former Husker to hear his name called, NU had six players, to date, sign undrafted free agent deals in the hours following Sunday’s selections. Several others who spent time in the scarlet and cream will also get their shot at the next level.

Here’s a look at every former Husker with an opportunity to turn pro, and the teams they’ll be competing for this fall.

Offense's turn❗️



With the 161st pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, we have selected RB @Emmett21Johnson. pic.twitter.com/mmeNhB2msj — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 25, 2026

Emmett Johnson- Kansas City

Taken 161st overall, Emmett Johnson will take his talents to the Kansas City Chiefs after being selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

The former First-Team All-American entered the weekend as one of the top running back prospects in the country and now joins one of the league’s premier offensive units and coaching staffs.

Kansas City has won three Super Bowls since the 2019 season, and Johnson was the sixth running back selected in this year’s draft. In total, 13 ball carriers were taken in 2026.

Nebraska safety Deshon Singleton is signing with the Chiefs, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 26, 2026

DeShon Singleton- Kansas City

A familiar face will join Johnson in Kansas City, as the Chiefs reached an agreement with former Nebraska safety DeShon Singleton on Sunday evening. The Louisiana native was the only other Husker invited to the NFL Combine this spring but went undrafted.

Singleton joins a Chiefs defense that ranked 12th against the pass in 2025. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound safety recorded 70 tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery as a senior, while also leading NU's defense with two interceptions last fall.

Dane Key- Denver

Dane Key spent just one season in Lincoln after transferring from Kentucky, but he’ll now get his shot at the NFL. In 2025, the 6-foot-3 receiver caught 39 passes for 452 yards and tied for the team lead with five touchdown receptions.

He will join the Denver Broncos alongside his brother, Devon, a First-Team All-Pro. Over the course of his collegiate career, Key totaled 165 receptions for 2,322 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Source: Broncos are signing former Nebraska EDGE Dasan McCullough as a UDFA. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 25, 2026

Dasan McCullough- Denver

Similar to Johnson and Singleton, former Nebraska linebacker Dasan McCullough will reunite with a teammate at the next level. Shortly after Key agreed to a UDFA deal with the Denver Broncos, McCullough followed with an agreement of his own.

McCullough also spent just one season in Lincoln but earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors in 2025. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound linebacker brings an intriguing blend of size and athleticism, giving him the tools to develop at the next level. If Denver can refine his technique, he has the upside to carve out a role in the NFL for years to come.

Sources: Nebraska OL Henry Lutovsky to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers #NFLDraft — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 26, 2026

Henry Lutovsky- Tampa Bay

After appearing in 51 career games, including 28 starts for Nebraska, Henry Lutovsky signed a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday evening. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound lineman started every game at left guard in 2025 and projects to compete for a similar role at the next level.

Lutovsky is one of several former Huskers to land UDFA deals with Tampa Bay under Matt Rhule’s tenure. In 2025, Nash Hutmacher and John Bullock followed a similar path and former Husker Lavonte David retired from the NFL after spending the last 14 seasons with the franchise becoming one of the most productive linebackers in league history.

Ceyair Wright- Cincinnati

After transferring from USC, Ceyair Wright became a fixture in NU's secondary over his final two collegiate seasons. He will now join former Husker Zac Taylor’s Cincinnati Bengals in 2026.

Wright will join fellow former Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt, who was drafted by Cincinnati in 2022. The two could share the field as early as next fall, if Wright is able to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.

Javin Wright- Tampa Bay

After leading the Big Red in tackles last season, Javin Wright has reached an agreement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. Wright began his career in Lincoln in 2019 and spent all seven seasons with the program.

In total, the Arizona native appeared in 46 games, including 14 starts. He becomes the second consecutive former Husker linebacker to sign with Tampa Bay, joining John Bullock and continuing a growing pipeline of defenders getting opportunities with the franchise.