Nebraska Trending Toward Four-Star Receiver as Current Commit Looks Elsewhere

An addition and subtraction could be taking place.

On Sunday, Nebraska received commitments from three prospects in the 2027 class: Joey Hunter, Eli Harris and Ma'atoe Moe. However, several other top targets remain on the verge of joining the Huskers' haul.

As momentum continues to build around potential additions, one current Nebraska commit appears to be trending elsewhere. If that comes to fruition, the Huskers could effectively swap a current pledge for one of their top remaining targets.

Here's the latest on a potential shakeup in NU's 2027 wide receiver class.

Expected Addition

Matthew Gregory, a four-star wide receiver from Owen J. Roberts High School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, is expected to become one of Nebraska's next commitments.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound pass catcher took an official visit to Lincoln over the weekend of June 5 and is set to announce his college decision on June 8.

Gregory, described by 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks as a "field-stretching, linear vertical threat who can excel outside the numbers and down the seams," also officially visited UCLA during the weekend of May 29. He was originally scheduled to visit LSU this past weekend before changing plans and making the trip to Lincoln.

Now, the Huskers appear to be the team to beat.

If Gregory commits, he will become NU's highest-ranked wide receiver pledge in the 2027 class and the program's seventh four-star commitment overall. His addition, however, may also create a ripple effect elsewhere in the Huskers' recruiting class.

The Potential Flip

Kaden Howard, a 5-foot-10, 155-pound athlete from Miami Palmetto High School (FL), committed to Nebraska on March 20. At the time, he became the Huskers' second wide receiver pledge in the 2027 class.

The pass catcher, who attends the same high school as current Nebraska wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr., has kept his recruitment relatively open. In addition to his official visit to Lincoln scheduled for June 12, Howard also planned visits to Georgia Tech on June 5 and UCF on June 19.

That approach did not catch NU's staff by surprise. The Huskers continued recruiting several highly rated wide receivers after Howard's commitment, while Howard continued exploring other opportunities as well.

At the time, the arrangement appeared beneficial for both sides.

Whether that remains the case is unclear. Following his official visit to Georgia Tech, however, Howard received multiple predictions from national recruiting analysts to flip his commitment to the Yellow Jackets.

What We Know

Gregory's decision to move his official visit to Nebraska up by two weeks is significant. The four-star wide receiver has prioritized the Huskers just as much as they've prioritized him.

With four-star quarterback commit Trae Taylor already in the fold, NU's pitch to Gregory is an appealing one. The Millard South signal caller is one of the nation's top quarterback prospects and has been in regular contact with Gregory about the possibility of teaming up in Lincoln since committing to the program in May of 2025.

Howard's recruitment has always been less straightforward.

Nebraska was happy to accept his commitment in March and likely still would be today. At the same time, the Huskers knew Howard intended to keep exploring his options, and they continued recruiting other pass catchers as well.

A commitment from Gregory later this week could ultimately push both recruitments toward their expected conclusions. Howard appears to be trending toward Georgia Tech, while NU is in position to land, arguably, its top remaining target on the board.

If nothing else, Howard provided stability to the Huskers' class while elevating his own recruiting profile along the way. There wouldn't appear to be any hard feelings from either party as a result of what could happen in the coming days.

Antayvious Ellis and Other Huskers Wide Receivers in 2026

Antayvious Ellis, Nebraska's longtime wide receiver commit in the 2027 class, has developed a strong relationship with his future QB. The two are highly active together on social media and will team up at Millard South this fall.

NU has also continued to stockpile talent at the position in previous classes. In the 2026 cycle, the Huskers signed Nalin Scott, Larry Miles, Maurice Purify II, and Jamari Brown. They also added transfer wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer, who is expected to play a significant role this upcoming fall.

Gilmer, Jacory Barney Jr., and Nyziah Hunter have multiple years of eligibility remaining following 2026. Add in Ellis and a potential commitment from Gregory, and the room is quickly becoming one of the deepest on the roster.

In short, competition for playing time at wide receiver is only expected to increase in the years ahead.

Other Decommits

Howard wouldn't be the first wide receiver in Nebraska's 2027 recruiting class to decommit.

Four-star pass catcher Jabari Watkins of Thomas County Central High School in Georgia did so in December of 2025. Notably, Watkins never made it to Lincoln for a visit during his time committed to the Huskers.

Regardless, NU's staff has navigated situations like this before and may be doing so again.

Whether Howard ultimately remains in the class is still to be determined. What appears more certain is Nebraska's confidence in the future of its wide receiver room. Between its current commitments, recent signees, and continued pursuit of 2027 recruits, the Huskers seem well-positioned regardless of how the next few days play out.

What to Expect

Following his visit, Gregory told me the experience stood out.

“The visit was really good, [I] had a lot of fun overall,” Gregory said. “The players that I was with were mostly Kwazi [Gilmer], and Jacory [Barney]. Nebraska definitely stands near the top of my recruitment.”

The four-star wide receiver has developed strong relationships with current players and commits. It only helps make Nebraska's pitch stronger.

The Huskers appear to be in a strong position entering Gregory’s expected announcement on June 8. Don't be surprised if he's added to the class.