Live Updates: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Akron Zips
LINCOLN—College football is back at Memorial Stadium.
After a season-opening win over Cincinnati in Kansas City more than a week ago, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are back in Lincoln for the home opener. NU takes on the Akron Zips out of the MAC.
Kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CDT on Big Ten Network
Nebraska Availability Report
Out
- Janiran Bonner
- Demitrius Bell
- Blye Hill
- Jamarion Parker
- Gage Stenger
- Malcolm Simpson
- Julian Marks
- Nolan Fennessy
- Tyson Terry
- Gibson Pyle
- Mac Markway
- Conor Connealy
Questionable
- Bode Soukup
- Amare Sanders
- Roman Mangini
- Pierce Mooberry
- Jackson Carpenter
- Gabe Moore
Game Preview
For the second-straight week, Nebraska will face a program under pressure to perform in 2025 – otherwise, a change in leadership may be in store come December. Under head coach Joe Moorhead, Akron hasn’t looked much different than his predecessor in terms of record. With season records of 2-10, 2-10, and 4-8 in three seasons, little progress has been made under Moorhead, who created explosive offenses in his previous stops at Oregon and Penn State as the OC.
The Zips were 11th out of the 12 schools in the MAC in scoring (20.4), but have some hope in the fact that starter quarterback Ben Finley returns for another season after throwing for over 2,600 yards and 16 touchdowns as Akron finished fifth in the conference in passing. Finley will have to rely upon a new crop of running backs after the team’s three leading rushers from 2024 all transferred. Stepping in are redshirt freshman Sean Patrick, Tennessee State transfer Jordan Grant, and second-year Zip Marquese Williams, who once transferred from Minnesota.
Like most MAC schools, Akron was pillaged in the portal with its standouts, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive linemen CJ Nunnally IV broke out for his best season in college with team highs in TFLs (11.0), sacks (6.0), quarterback hurries (5), and fumble recoveries en route to being named to the All-MAC First Team. Barry Odom and Purdue pulled him in the transfer portal away for his final season. The same can be said for the Zips’ 2024 tackling leader, Bryan McCoy Jr. (120 total), who transferred to Stillwater to help Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State for a bounce-back season in 2025.
Voted to finish 11th in the MAC’s preseason coaches poll, the 2025 season looks to be another tough one for Moorhead and Akron, who were blanked by Wyoming 10-0 at home in last week’s season opener. The Zips were outgained 426-228 by the Cowboys while only going 3-for-15 on third down conversions.
After facing a Cincinnati defense that limited Nebraska’s downfield throwing opportunities, expect to see Dylan Raiola and his receiving group ball out with a big game through the air in what should be a blowout win in NU’s first home game of the season.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
