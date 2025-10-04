Live Updates: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Michigan State Spartans
LINCOLN—Nebraska football is 3-1 coming off of an idle week.
The return to action against the Michigan State Wolverines. The two teams will battle it out on FS1.
Most recent updates at the top.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CDT
Storylines
A new test for Nebraska's standout passing defense.
Unlike last season, the Husker defense is struggling to contain the run and that's in spite of NU's secondary posting numbers that rank near the top of the country. Nebraska leads the Big Ten by allowing 75.8 passing yards per game — 47.6 yards more than second-place Oregon. That average is No. 1 in the country, with the Blackshirts surrendering 151 fewer yards than runner-up Alabama.
Defensive coordinator John Butler has flexed his specialty, but that will come under fire Saturday in the form of third-year starting quarterback Aiden Chiles.
Coming over from Oregon State alongside head coach Jonathan Smith, Chiles has shown improvement in every season — 2025 included. The California native has slung for 868 yards and nine touchdowns, which is already just four short of tying his total output from 2024. He's connecting well with Middle Tennessee State transfer receiver Omari Kelly (317 yards, TD) and Nick Marsh (222 yards, 3 TDs), who was one of the country's top freshmen last season. With nickel Malcolm Hartzog ruled as "doubtful" by Husker head coach Matt Rhule, NU's secondary depth will have another stage to shine.
Can the Blackshirts take advantage of a short-handed MSU offensive line?
The Spartans took a transfer portal approach to their offensive line for 2025 by grabbing three starters, including two graduate transfers and a FCS All-American. The results have been lackluster with MSU ranking in the bottom half of the conference in rushing yards per game (Nebraska is one spot lower) while allowing more sacks (10.0) than gained (6.0).
The hope for improvement was impacted with the sudden loss of starting left tackle Stanton Ramil, who was ruled out for a month with an undisclosed injury suffered against USC. Plus, Luka Vincic was lost for the season prior to their game against the Trojans. That's going to shuffle up the offensive line and put together starting combinations that haven't played many snaps together. This could be a prime hunting ground for Husker pass rushers such as Dasan McCullough, who will look to add to his team-leading two sacks.
Speaking of offensive line problems, who's Nebraska starting at left tackle?
According to Monday's released depth chart in the Huskers' game notes, that's going to be sophomore Gunnar Gottula, but Rhule refused to name a starter. Don't blame Rhule for going on the safe side. It wouldn't look great to publicly back a starter only for it to turn into a merry-go-round just like NU's game against Michigan two weeks ago, where the unsettling play at left tackle heavily contributed to the Wolverines' seven sacks.
Behind Gottula is Turner Corcoran and then Elijah Pritchett. The Alabama transfer has probably flashed the most upside this year, but the undisciplined play is frustrating to watch, especially when you know it's coming. Nebraska will not confuse Michigan State for the Wolverines, as the Spartans have additional injuries in the linebacker room. MSU doesn't have the gamebreakers as seen against Michigan, but NU still needs to have a good game up front in order to get by a pesky Michigan State squad with nothing to lose.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
