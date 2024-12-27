LOOK: Nebraska Football Visits 9-11 Memorial, Rings New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell Ahead of Pinstripe Bowl
A bowl trip is about much more than the game itself.
Of course, Nebraska football will do everything they can to win the Pinstripe Bowl Saturday against Boston College. But the week leading up to the game is about the extra practices, team bonding, and visiting places that are important to the host city's history.
Nebraska was able to visit a pair of significant sites in New York City this week. On Thursday, the team visited the 9-11 Memorial while on Friday coach Matt Rhule, athletic director Troy Dannen, and several players were on hand to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.
Scroll below to see both experiences for the Huskers.
