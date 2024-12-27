All Huskers

LOOK: Nebraska Football Visits 9-11 Memorial, Rings New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell Ahead of Pinstripe Bowl

The Huskers took in a pair of historic sites in New York City this week ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska linebacker Ethan Duda at the 9-11 Memorial Thursday ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl.
Nebraska linebacker Ethan Duda at the 9-11 Memorial Thursday ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl. / Nebraska Athletics
A bowl trip is about much more than the game itself.

Of course, Nebraska football will do everything they can to win the Pinstripe Bowl Saturday against Boston College. But the week leading up to the game is about the extra practices, team bonding, and visiting places that are important to the host city's history.

Nebraska was able to visit a pair of significant sites in New York City this week. On Thursday, the team visited the 9-11 Memorial while on Friday coach Matt Rhule, athletic director Troy Dannen, and several players were on hand to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

Scroll below to see both experiences for the Huskers.

Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson at the 9-11 Memorial Thursday ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl.
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson at the 9-11 Memorial Thursday ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl. / Nebraska Athletics
Nebraska wide receiver Roman Mangini at the 9-11 Memorial Thursday ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl.
Nebraska wide receiver Roman Mangini at the 9-11 Memorial Thursday ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl. / Nebraska Athletics
Nebraska offensive lineman Turner Corcoran at the 9-11 Memorial Thursday ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl.
Nebraska offensive lineman Turner Corcoran at the 9-11 Memorial Thursday ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl. / Nebraska Athletics
Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson at the 9-11 Memorial Thursday ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl.
Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson at the 9-11 Memorial Thursday ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl. / Nebraska Athletics
Nebraska linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. at the 9-11 Memorial Thursday ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl.
Nebraska linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. at the 9-11 Memorial Thursday ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl. / Nebraska Athletics
Nebraska wide receiver Alex Bullock at the 9-11 Memorial Thursday ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl.
Nebraska wide receiver Alex Bullock at the 9-11 Memorial Thursday ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl. / Nebraska Athletics
Nebraska defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. at the 9-11 Memorial Thursday ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl.
Nebraska defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. at the 9-11 Memorial Thursday ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl. / Nebraska Athletics
Nebraska wide receiver Elliott Brown (red) at the 9-11 Memorial Thursday ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl.
Nebraska wide receiver Elliott Brown (red) at the 9-11 Memorial Thursday ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl. / Nebraska Athletics
Nebraska linebacker Ethan Duda at the 9-11 Memorial Thursday ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl.
Nebraska linebacker Ethan Duda at the 9-11 Memorial Thursday ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl. / Nebraska Athletics
Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone at the 9-11 Memorial Thursday ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl.
Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone at the 9-11 Memorial Thursday ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl. / Nebraska Athletics
Nebraska tight end Luke Lindenmeyer at the 9-11 Memorial Thursday ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl.
Nebraska tight end Luke Lindenmeyer at the 9-11 Memorial Thursday ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl. / Nebraska Athletics
Nebraska offensive lineman Turner Corcoran at the 9-11 Memorial Thursday ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl.
Nebraska offensive lineman Turner Corcoran at the 9-11 Memorial Thursday ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl. / Nebraska Athletics

