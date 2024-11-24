All Huskers

LOOK: Photos From Nebraska Football's Badger Beatdown

The Huskers ended a 10-game losing streak in the series with Wisconsin and achieved bowl eligibility for the first time in eight seasons.

Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI

Nebraska wide receiver Jahmal Banks heads upfield for a 15-yard gain on a pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola against Wisconsin.
Nebraska wide receiver Jahmal Banks heads upfield for a 15-yard gain on a pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola against Wisconsin. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
In this story:
Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell takes the handoff from quarterback Dylan Raiola before punching it in.
Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell takes the handoff from quarterback Dylan Raiola before punching it in from three yards out in against Wisconsin. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg rushes for a 5-yard touchdown in the first quarter against Wisconsin.
Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg rushes for a 5-yard touchdown in the first quarter against Wisconsin. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson runs for a short fourth quarter gain against Wisconsin.
Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson runs for a short fourth-quarter gain against Wisconsin. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson lines up for a play against Wisconsin.
Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson lines up for a play against Wisconsin. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska wide receiver Jahmal Banks heads upfield for a 15-yard gain on a pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola.
Nebraska wide receiver Jahmal Banks heads upfield for a 15-yard gain on a pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola against Wisconsin. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell takes a third quarter handoff from quarterback Dylan Raiola against Wisconsin.
Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell takes a third-quarter handoff from quarterback Dylan Raiola against Wisconsin. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola fires a pass while receiving protection from offensive linemen Henry Lutovsky and Ben Scott
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola fires a pass while receiving protection from offensive linemen Henry Lutovsky and Ben Scott against Wisconsin. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Herbie Husker fires up the crowd during the third quarter against Wisconsin.
Herbie Husker fires up the crowd during the third quarter against Wisconsin. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska wide receiver Jahmal Banks hauls in a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola during the second quarter.
Nebraska wide receiver Jahmal Banks hauls in a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola during the second quarter against Wisconsin. / Cory Edmondson
Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell goes over the top for a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against Wisconsin.
Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell goes over the top for a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against Wisconsin. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola fires a fourth quarter pass against Wisconsin.
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola fires a fourth quarter pass against Wisconsin. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska cheerleaders perform during the third quarter against Wisconsin.
Nebraska cheerleaders perform during the third quarter against Wisconsin. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda gains ten yards on a pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola against Wisconsin.
Nebraska wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda gains ten yards on a pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola against Wisconsin. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson rushes for a 15-yard gain against Wisconsin.
Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson rushes for a 15-yard gain against Wisconsin. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska linebacker Mikai Gbayor forces an incomplete pass after pressuring Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke.
Nebraska linebacker Mikai Gbayor forces an incomplete pass after pressuring Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke during the third quarter. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska players hoist the Freedom Trophy after defeating Wisconsin, 44-25
Nebraska players hoist the Freedom Trophy after defeating Wisconsin, 44-25 / Cory Edmondson

MORE: Home, Sweep Home: Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Wisconsin

MORE: I-80 Club After Dark: Party Like Its 2016

MORE: Tad Stryker: Breakthrough Day

MORE: Gallery: Huskers Stun Wisconsin and Are Now Bowl Eligible

MORE: Big Ten Football Week 13 Capsules

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI
NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS ON SI

Home/Football