'Looking Forward to Having Fun This Saturday': Coordinators Holgorsen, Butler Preview Houston Christian
Explosive plays and playing to the standard.
Those are the things Nebraska coordinators Dana Hologrsen and John Butler want to continue. Offensively, OC Holgorsen said now you've put those types of plays on tape.
"Was that just a one-time thing because we were excited about the light show and being up by a couple of touchdowns, or is that who we are? I do think that they're starting to listen to the messaging of what we can be offensively," Holgorsen said.
Holgorsen said the offense has had confidence in what they can be.
"They went out there and they worked hard today," Holgorsen said. "I was proud of how they did today. What are we gonna do tomorrow? What are we gonna do on Thursday? And then what's it gonna look like on Saturday? That's just a challenge, from coach (Matt) Rhule, not only to me and to the coaches but to the players as well."
Defensively, DC Butler was happy with the shutout against Akron, but happier with the way guys have been playing.
"It doesn't mean nothing," Butler said. "But we're trying to play to a standard. I think at times against Cincinnati we played to that standard and at times we didn't. Against Akron, I think we played to that standard more, but we have a ways to go and a ways to develop.
"On defense, ultimately, your job is to prevent them from scoring, so zero points is outstanding."
As for Houston Christian, Butler said the Huskies are "pretty good at running the ball."
"They're pretty consistent with how they're presenting their run game," Butler said. "The have some RPOs off of it that I think are challenging because anytime you overcommit to the run game, you got the chance to, instead of throwing the play action, people throw the RPOs over your head and they've made some plays there.
"No matter who it is, whether it's Cincinnati or whether it's Akron or Houston Christian or Michigan next week or Michigan State the following week, we have a healthy respect for them. But a lot of what we do out there on the practice field is making sure that we're executing our defense."
You can watch the full media session from Tuesday below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
