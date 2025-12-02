Why Nebraska Had No Choice But to Fire John Butler, Matt Rhule's Next Hire Better Be a Home Run
Look, if you're a Nebraska football fan, you've probably been through the wringer these past few/several/many years.
The glory days feel like ancient history, and every season seems to bring more questions than answers. But let's be real: firing defensive coordinator John Butler after just one full season? That wasn't a knee-jerk reaction. It was a necessity. And now, head coach Matt Rhule is staring down a make-or-break decision on who replaces him. If Rhule doesn't swing for the fences and land an elite DC, we're looking at more of the same mediocrity that's plagued this program.
Let's start with why Butler had to go.
On paper, the numbers might fool you into thinking Nebraska's defense wasn't half bad in 2025. They finished ranked 23rd nationally in total defense, holding opponents to decent yards and points per game overall. But if you dig a little deeper – or, hell, just watch the games – and it's clear those stats are as misleading and very skewed. The eye test doesn't lie, folks. This unit got absolutely shredded when it mattered most, especially against the run.
Take the rushing defense: Nebraska ranked a dismal 95th in the country, giving up chunks of yardage like it was going out of style. The last two games of the season were the final nails in Butler's coffin. Against Iowa, the Huskers got boat-raced 40-16, allowing over 200 rushing yards. The week before? Penn State embarrassed them 37-10, again coughing up more than 200 on the ground.
These weren't flukes – they were teams that straight-up told you they were going to run the ball down your throat, and Nebraska couldn't do a damn thing about it. Iowa and Penn State weren't doing anything special; they did exactly what they told you they were going to do, and Nebraska couldn't stop them.
Those national rankings? Skewed as hell by blowouts against cupcake opponents like Akron and Houston Christian early in the year. Nebraska beat up on lesser teams, padded the stats, and suddenly, they looked respectable. But against real Big Ten competition – Penn State, Iowa, Minnesota – the defense was exposed. Slow reactions, missed tackles that got worse as the year went on, and zero consistent pressure on the quarterback.
Yes, Nebraska won more games in the regular season than last year, but this wasn't progress; it was regression. Butler talked a big game about being more aggressive, sending blitzes, and flying around the field. Instead, we got a unit that was great a stopping the pass but couldn't stop the run if their lives depended on it.
And let's not sugarcoat Butler's resume. This was his first full-time gig as a DC at the Power Four level – he'd been an interim at Penn State and bounced around the NFL without landing a coordinator spot. Why? Probably because he wasn't ready.
Rhule hired him as a low-risk move, maybe a buddy or an easy fit, but it backfired spectacularly. Even Butler himself seemed to admit as much in his final presser, talking about the youth on the roster and not having the right guys. Excuses? Maybe. But if you're a good coordinator, you scheme around your limitations – you make chicken salad out of chicken shit. Butler couldn't.
Rhule deserves some credit for ripping off the Band-Aid quickly. Firing Butler right after the season ended shows he knows he screwed up the hire. No dragging it out into year two with a young, undersized D-line that was already struggling.
But here's where the issue lies: Rhule's track record on hires isn't exactly inspiring. Outside of special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler, who flipped that unit from a disaster to elite in one offseason, Rhule's staff picks have been underwhelming. Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen? Jury's still out, but the offense wasn't lighting the world on fire either. If Rhule whiffs again on defense, Nebraska risks becoming a stepping-stone program – good players on this roster won't likely want to stick around.
So, what does Rhule need to do? Go big or go home. Nebraska calls itself the Blackshirts for a reason – defense is supposed to be the identity here. Hire someone who's proven they can build a nasty, havoc-wreaking unit. Names like Jim Leonhard (former Wisconsin DC and a wizard at developing talent) are floating around, and for good reason. Or hire a recently fired head coach, like Jim Wilcox, who's built their career on having stout defenses.
As of today, the Huskers are fresh off a 7-5 season that felt like a missed opportunity. The schedule was soft, and next year's schedule is much harder and will be brutal. Without an elite DC, that 95th-ranked run defense could plummet to 120th territory. Rhule's got the resources – NIL money, facilities, fan support – but he needs to use them wisely. Fans are tired of excuses about youth or injuries. Develop the mid-tier talent, stop the run, and create turnovers. Anything less, and we're back to square one.
No Husker Fans, the sky is not falling, and Nebraska football isn't dead, but it's on life support. Firing Butler was the right call because, at the end of the day, he just wasn't good enough. It's not crazy for an entire unit to flip in one year. Matt Rhule doesn't need to overthink it, he just needs to go hire the Mike Ekeler of defensive coordinators.
Go Big Red, but for once, go big on the hire.
