Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Stake Unwavering Guehi Claim; Barcelona Eye Rodrygo
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
After his failed move to Merseyside, Marc Guéhi remains a priority target for Liverpool in January or next summer when he becomes a free agent. (Source: Mail Sport)
Raheem Sterling is thought to have no interest in a move to Türkiye, Saudi Arabia or the United States, keeping him at Chelsea for the foreseeable future. (Source: The Athletic)
Tottenham Hotspur missed out on Ademola Lookman, who is nearing a move to Galatasaray. (Source: Yağız Sabuncuoğlu)
Barring a shock move, Emiliano Martínez looks poised to sit on the sidelines for the first half of the season after Aston Villa ignored his request to join Manchester United. (Source: The Mirror)
Stefan Ortega turned down a move to join Galatasaray despite Manchester City’s desire to sell the third-choice keeper. (Source: Daily Mail)
Milan remains interested in Joe Gomez, especially since they missed out on Barcelona’s Héctor Fort to Elche. (Source: Fichajes)
Chelsea’s interest in Fermín López was never going to amount to anything as the attacking midfielder never asked or intended to leave Barcelona. (Source: MARCA).
La Liga
Andreas Christensen’s future at Barcelona is uncertain now that Hansi Flick has demanded a center back signing in January. (Source: El Nacional)
Real Madrid remain determined to sign Ibrahima Konaté as a free agent next summer following the expected departures of David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger. (Source: Defensa Central)
Atlético Madrid are unwilling to part ways with Conor Gallagher unless it is a permanent deal. (Source: TEAMTalk)
Real Madrid are actively working on the return of Nico Paz from Como as their much-needed midfield reinforcement. (Source: Defensa Central)
Although Rodrygo opted to stay at Real Madrid, the Brazilian still has mounting interest from Saudi Arabia, as well as Barcelona. (Source: UOL)
Real Madrid considered Kobbie Mainoo as a replacement for Dani Ceballos, but the interest fell through when the Spaniard decided to stay in the Spanish capital. (Source: Fichajes)