SI

Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Stake Unwavering Guehi Claim; Barcelona Eye Rodrygo

Raheem Sterling, Emiliano Martínez, Rodrygo, Ibrahima Konaté, Marc Guéhi and more feature in today’s gossip.

SI Staff

Marc Guéhi (left) and Rodrygo were at the center of transfer speculation this summer.
Marc Guéhi (left) and Rodrygo were at the center of transfer speculation this summer. / Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images, Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi’s anticipated move to Liverpool collapsed just before the transfer window closed. / Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

After his failed move to Merseyside, Marc Guéhi remains a priority target for Liverpool in January or next summer when he becomes a free agent. (Source: Mail Sport)

Raheem Sterling is thought to have no interest in a move to Türkiye, Saudi Arabia or the United States, keeping him at Chelsea for the foreseeable future. (Source: The Athletic)

Tottenham Hotspur missed out on Ademola Lookman, who is nearing a move to Galatasaray. (Source: Yağız Sabuncuoğlu)

Barring a shock move, Emiliano Martínez looks poised to sit on the sidelines for the first half of the season after Aston Villa ignored his request to join Manchester United. (Source: The Mirror)

Stefan Ortega turned down a move to join Galatasaray despite Manchester City’s desire to sell the third-choice keeper. (Source: Daily Mail)

Milan remains interested in Joe Gomez, especially since they missed out on Barcelona’s Héctor Fort to Elche. (Source: Fichajes)

Chelsea’s interest in Fermín López was never going to amount to anything as the attacking midfielder never asked or intended to leave Barcelona. (Source: MARCA).

La Liga

Ibrahima Konaté
Real Madrid have their sights set on Ibrahima Konaté. / IMAGO/Sportimage

Andreas Christensen’s future at Barcelona is uncertain now that Hansi Flick has demanded a center back signing in January. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid remain determined to sign Ibrahima Konaté as a free agent next summer following the expected departures of David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger. (Source: Defensa Central)

Atlético Madrid are unwilling to part ways with Conor Gallagher unless it is a permanent deal. (Source: TEAMTalk)

Real Madrid are actively working on the return of Nico Paz from Como as their much-needed midfield reinforcement. (Source: Defensa Central)

Although Rodrygo opted to stay at Real Madrid, the Brazilian still has mounting interest from Saudi Arabia, as well as Barcelona. (Source: UOL)

Real Madrid considered Kobbie Mainoo as a replacement for Dani Ceballos, but the interest fell through when the Spaniard decided to stay in the Spanish capital. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS

feed

Published
SI Staff
SI STAFF

Home/Soccer