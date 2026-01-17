Matt Rhule Makes Recruiting Stop to Watch 2027 In-State Lineman Target in Lincoln

Matt Rhule stayed busy during his Friday night in Lincoln.

After appearing on his monthly show with the Huskers Radio Network, the Nebraska football coach went to Lincoln Lutheran High School to see one of the Huskers' latest offers in action. Competing against the Warriors was Ashland-Greenwood's Barrett Kitrell, a 2027 offensive line target for Nebraska. The Huskers offered Kitrell six days earlier.

Ashland-Greenwood took down Lincoln Lutheran 53-33, improving to 13-0 on the season and remaining one of the top teams in Class C1. Kitrell earned the start for the Bluejays Friday night, less than a day after picking up his seventh Division I offer from Kansas State. In attendance with Rhule was Damon Benning, the football analyst for the Huskers Radio Network game broadcasts and father of Husker safety Caleb Benning.

Nebraska extended a scholarship offer on Jan. 10 to the 6-foot-4, 270-pound Class of 2027 offensive lineman from Ashland. Kitrell also has offers from South Dakota State, Kansas, Iowa State, Kansas State and Iowa.

Kitrell visited a number of schools through his junior season, stopping at South Dakota State, Wyoming, Iowa State, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska. The lineman, however, is a Nebraska football legacy with ties to the program through his father, Barry, who was a Husker fullback from 1984-88. Barrett's brother, Bo, was a Nebraska fullback and tight end from 2014 through 2018.

In addition, Barrett's brother Blake was a Tulsa wide receiver, while brothers Brett and Bryce played at Ohio, having been recruited by Frank Solich.

Barrett Kitrell is a three-sport athlete for Ashland-Greenwood, competing in football, basketball, and track and field. He has seen varsity action in all three seasons of his football career, playing in 33 games. The Bluejays have won a playoff game each of the past three seasons, advancing to the Class C1 semifinals this past year.

While Kitrell is being recruited as an interior offensive lineman, he had 18 tackles as a defensive lineman this past year, including four for loss. He's recorded eight tackles for loss with two sacks and a forced fumble over his three varsity seasons while amassing 46 career stops.

Kitrell could add athleticism to the offensive line, as he finished second in the Class B discus as a sophomore with a personal-best throw of 172'2 while finishing fourth in the shot put. On the basketball court, Kitrell averaged four points and four rebounds per game last season as the Bluejays claimed the Class C1 championship. Through 12 games this season, Kitrell is averaging 4.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while helping Ashland-Greenwood to its perfect start.

Kitrell became the 16th interior offensive line offer for Nebraska's 2027 class last week. The Huskers have begun a massive overhaul of their offensive line, beginning with the hiring of O-line coach Geep Wade after moving on from Donovan Raiola. Wade has been retooling his line in early 2026 with transfer portal additions, bringing in Iowa State's Brendan Black, South Carolina's Tree Babalade and LSU's Paul Mubenga.

