Matt Rhule Details Final Preparations for Penn State
A second bye week in a season isn't something that Matt Rhule likes, but it certainly has its advantages.
Nebraska was able to get healthy, with Rhule saying everyone who isn't out for the season should be available this week. The Big Red were also able to spend more time prepping for Saturday's game at Penn State.
"The bye, we were able to get a little bit of a jump start on the game," Rhule said. "At the same time, recover a little bit from the stretch that we've had.
"They've been enthusiastic this week. They practiced hard. It's been a good week."
Nebraska will go back to just a single bye week next year, something that Rhule is already looking forward to.
"I don't like having two," Rhule said. "Just that it makes for a long season. But there's two of them so we try to attack one one way and the second another way. This bye week came at a really good time."
That timing includes getting extra reps that will continue to benefit true freshman quarterback TJ Lateef as he heads into his second start.
"When you're the two, you watch the other guy do some things and then you kind of go out there and you can do them," Rhule said. "When you're the one, you're the first...you have to execute; you have to go out there and you have to produce and everyone's watching you and counting on you.
"Certainly another week of hearing play calls, being the first guy up, has certainly helped him."
Aiding in Nebraska's prep for the Happy Valley crowd and the second start for Lateef is an experienced center up front. Justin Evans has started every game at center this season, on top of 13 starts at guard in 2024 and 12 games of experience in 2023.
"With (offensive line coach Donovan Raiola) being a center, he takes great pride in those guys making protection points and adjustments and things like that," Rhule said. "Justin has really grown in those areas.
"He did a nice job at guard. He's naturally a center. He's aggressive; he's physical. But he's really, really smart."
Evans and the rest of the offensive line will need to deal with crowd noise on top of a Penn State pass rush that has notched 22 sacks this season. Part of that "ferocious" part of the Nittany Lion defense is defensive lineman Zane Durant.
"Great player," Rhule said. "He's also extremely relentless; he's athletic. He's a rare inside guy that can run like a pirate inside movement by the other two guys and he can come around and he can run down quarterbacks. He's just that level of athleticism."
Nebraska and Penn State will battle in Happy Valley on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CST on NBC.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
You can watch the full media session from Thursday below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.
Coverage
- Omaha World-Herald* | Nebraska's Matt Rhule talks value of off week, 'Development Thursday' ahead of Penn State
- Husker247 | Quick hits from Matt Rhule as Huskers wind down Penn State prep
- HuskerOnline* | Rhule Report: As Nebraska finalizes Penn State prep, Lateef is ready to go
- Refresh this page to see the latest additions. An asterisk indicates the item may require a subscription.
From the Other Side
- Nittany Lions Wire | Five reasons for concern for Penn State in Week 13
- Nittany Lions Wire | Throwback Thursday: Penn State beats Nebraska en route to championship
- Daily Collegian | Breaking records would ‘mean a lot’ to Nick Singleton
- Daily Collegian | Practice observations: Energy up as Penn State searches for 2 wins in a row
- Daily Collegian | Terry Smith discusses James Franklin’s new job, staff changes
- PennLive* | Cornerback A.J. Harris returns to practice, DE Chaz Coleman remains absent
- York Daily Record | Will Kaytron Allen pass Saquon Barkley, make history vs. Nebraska?
- Penn State On SI | Penn State's Terry Smith, Nebraska's Matt Rhule Share Unique Origin Story
- Penn State On SI | James Franklin's Move to Virginia Tech Complicates Penn State's Week
More Info
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
- Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1
- Nov. 1 USC 21, Nebraska 17
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 28, UCLA 21
- Nov. 22 at Penn State 6 p.m. NBC
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.