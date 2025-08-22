Matt Rhule Excited for Kansas City Environment, Talks Season Opener, Injuries, Podcast
LINCOLN—Game week is finally here.
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule bagan Friday with a small procedure on his ear, and a few hours later he was in front of the media talking about his team, the new podcast, and, of course, Cincinnati. As for that ear procedure, Rhule said it isn't anything to worry about.
"I have just some pressure issues in my ear or whatever," Rhule said. "They had to go in, and it was simple. But it's been a great excuse sometimes. I'm like, 'I didn't hear what you said. What'd you say?' Now, apparently, I'm going to be able to
hear clearly, so I got no excuse."
Rhule gave an injury update, with several players out right now: Mario Buford, Roman Mangini, Pierce Mooberry, Gabe Moore, and Vincent Shavers. There is also a season-ending injury.
"Gibson Pyle hurt himself last week," Rhule said. "(He) had surgery yesterday. He'll be out for the year. Not an ACL, but a knee that just, we're going to have to go in and take care of."
Finally talking about the Bearcats, Rhule said the game will come down to tackling, turnovers, and mistakes.
"Their ability to run the speed option, run the zone read, drop back and throw, attack the pocket, quarterback draw, the ability to have a running quarterback is something that we really have to be focused on," Rhule said. "There’s a lot coming out of their camp about how much they love their receivers and how excellent they are."
Rhule said he was "really pleased last night" after the team held a mock game.
"Probably the best mock game I’ve ever been a part of in terms of the level of communication – guys communicating on and off the field," Rhule said.
With the first depth chart released Friday morning, Rhule was asked about the battle at the left tackle position. He reiterated that Elijah Pritchett not taking the role is not due to anything away from the field.
"We haven't announced a starter, but if we played today, he would not be the starter right now," Rhule said. "He's still working on it. It's the performance. An unbelievably talented, good player, but a lot of false starts, a lot of mistakes. And when you have a quarterback like we have, it's not about the talent; it's about the production and the dependability at that position.
"So that competition will go up through the game."
Of course, Rhule was also asked about his new podcast that debuted on Thursday.
"One of my goals is to be able to do stuff with our players and hope that that we can get them some NIL money from doing an interview with us," Rhule said.
You can watch Rhule's full media appearance below.
Coverage
- Nebraska On SI | Five Observations on Nebraska Football's First Depth Chart of the Season
- Nebraska Athletics | Rhule Discusses Depth Chart, Cincinnati
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
