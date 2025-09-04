Matt Rhule Names A Starting Left Tackle for Akron
As Week 2 approaches and Nebraska prepares to host Akron on Saturday evening in Memorial Stadium, Matt Rhule and his staff have made subtle adjustments to the depth chart after reviewing the opener. Despite co-starters being listed, yet again, on this week's depth chart, Rhule's comments on Thursday's media availability made it clear that one position in particular, left tackle, now has a clearer answer.
On Thursday, Rhule confirmed that Gunnar Gottula will get the start against the Zips, offering a quick and definitive response when asked if last week's game offered clarity to the coaching staff: “Yeah. Gunnar will start.”
The left tackle decision carries weight far beyond just filling a spot on the line. It’s the position responsible for protecting Dylan Raiola’s blindside and stabilizing an offense still searching for its rhythm.
Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola entered fall camp with multiple players boasting starting experience at the position, creating a crowded but competitive battle. Now, as Week 2 approaches, that contest has at least temporarily been settled, placing one of the offense’s most pivotal responsibilities on Gunnar Gottula’s shoulders for the second straight season.
While the competition may not be officially over, Thursday’s announcement provides much-needed clarity and an opportunity for Gottula to establish himself as the long-term answer moving forward.
Nebraska rotated three players at left tackle during its 78 offensive snaps against Cincinnati, giving the staff a clear look at the options. Elijah Pritchett, the Alabama transfer, led the group with 33 snaps and posted the highest PFF grade at 64.6, but also surrendered a sack and committed a costly false start at the one-yard line, turning a potential touchdown into a field goal.
Turner Corcoran followed with 26 snaps, allowing one quarterback hit but avoiding penalties, finishing with a 48.6 grade. Gottula, this week’s starter, played the fewest snaps at 23, allowed a single hurry, committed no penalties, and graded out at 59.6.
Despite Pritchett’s higher grade, his inconsistency and critical mistake weighed heavily in the decision. With the position still unsettled long-term, Gottula now gets his chance to stake a claim in Week 2.
While Gottula's youth may have led him to an uphill battle for the starting spot, his ability, and consistency when asked to step up last fall paid dividends in him earning the opportunity this week. Though Corcoran has the experience, and Pritchett may have the highest upside, Gottula's reliability and consistent impact at such a vital position on the offensive line give me confidence he'll have success in this role moving forward.
As always, the depth chart is fluid from week to week, but if Gottula's able to play a mistake-free, and possibly even more importantly, penalty-free game, he could be inching closer to locking up the role for the remainder of the season. His growth to this point in his career is encouraging enough, as not many sophomore players are able to see the field as much as Gottula has, specifically in the Big Ten. And as he continues to develop throughout the season, he could be headed towards becoming one of the more stable offensive linemen in Nebraska's recent history.
While it may not be a season-long decision yet, he'll have every opportunity to prove he's more than capable of being that type of player in the game ahead. Because he's done it before, and he should be more motivated than ever, look for Gottula to make a positive impact immediately this Saturday and potentially provide his coaches with a clear-cut picture of the depth chart, moving forward, on the left side of the offensive line.
