Matt Rhule, Penn State AD Pat Kraft’s History
Matt Rhule coached four years at Temple University, driving the Owls to prominence and opening the door to more lucrative jobs.
Rhule’s athletic director at Temple — his boss — for the final two seasons was Dr. Pat Kraft.
The current Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics at Penn State, where a head-coaching job is available after James Franklin was fired Sunday?
Dr. Pat Kraft.
Bruce Feldman of The Athletic published this little tidbit Sunday. “Matt loves Pat and Pat loves Matt,” according to an industry source. The Athletic also reported that Rhule “has a bunch of deep ties in Happy Valley.”
In June 2015, Rhule received a four-year contract extension, orchestrated by Kraft. This came after Rhule led the Owls to a 6-6 season. In 2015 and 2016, Rhule led Temple to 10-win seasons before leaving for Baylor.
At the time of Rhule’s Temple contract extension, Kraft said: “Matt Rhule is one of the best young coaches in college football and we are excited that he will be at the helm of Temple Football through at least 2021,” Kraft said at the time of the extension.
“Matt has the program heading in the right direction, especially as we enter a very promising season on the gridiron, and we are confident that he is the right person to take the program to even greater heights.”
When Rhule left Temple for Baylor, Kraft told reporters, as reported by Penn State Nittany Lions On SI, “I love Matt Rhule. Matt and I are good friends, and I said I wanted him to make the right decision for his family and for him, and I thanked him for all he did for this program.”
‘One of my best friends’
At the 2023 Big Ten Media Days, Rhule said about Kraft: “Pat's gonna fight, scratch and claw to help his coaches be successful. He cares about the student-athletes. He’s not afraid of anything. He’s going to go fight for what he wants, and he’s a really good person.”
Rhule also called Kraft “one of my best friends” and a “great AD.”
Also at the 2023 Big Ten Media Days, Rhule talked about State College, Pa., home to Penn State: “We used to go back a bunch. My grandmother unfortunately passed away a few years ago and that was the last time.
“My aunt still lives there, lots of family still there. We get back. I went back last year. The College of Liberal Arts honored me. My wife was so mad because she had better grades than me, but they offered me distinguished alumnus. I went back, and it was awesome to see. I got to go back and see people there.”
Penn State speculation
Each day the Penn State job is open, more and more speculation will flow. Obviously, Penn State is one of the top coaching jobs in the country.
Rhule has credentials. He can’t help but be in the mix. He has been a successful coach at Temple and Baylor. He led Nebraska to a winning season in 2024 and has the Huskers at 5-1 this season.
There is a lot there between Rhule and Kraft, clearly a great relationship. Rhule is a former Penn State linebacker, having played for the Nittany Lions from 1994 to 1997. All of that doesn’t equate a job offer or a job acceptance.
We don’t want to add to the speculation. But Rhule’s name is showing up in many places as someone the Nittany Lions would consider to take over for Franklin.
Another interesting tidbit: Kraft played football at Indiana and has three degrees from IU. According to StateCollege.com, Kraft became an assistant athletic director at IU in 2009. He also taught sport management and marketing at IU. Current Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti also is mentioned as a possible Franklin replacement.
The Sporting News’ Bill Bender, among others, listed Rhule as a candidate. Bender wrote: “Rhule, 50, is in the midst of a patented third-year rebuild at Nebraska. The Huskers are 5-1 and could be in the mix for the College Football Playoff.
“Why would Rhule leave for another school in the Big Ten? Rhule would be at his alma mater, where he played from 1994-97. Rhule is scheduled to make $8.5 million as Nebraska’s coach this season, so it would not be a cheap move. This would still be the most-popular hire, without question.”
