When Penn State Calls Matt Rhule, He Has Only One Answer
Now that Penn State reportedly has fired James Franklin, its next move is obvious.
When Matt Rhule’s phone inevitably rings, he should treat the call as a “Scam Likely.” Rhule’s phone soon will ring — if it hasn’t already — with a call from State College, Pa.
The call will be from the Pennsylvania State University, calling one of its own. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule played linebacker for the Nittany Lions from 1994-97.
It won’t be a crank call, nor will it be a scam call. Rhule needs to be polite, take the call, and listen to the pitch. And the pitch probably will be pretty lucrative.
Then, Matt Rhule should politely decline Penn State’s generous offer. When Penn State calls Rhule, it will be doing more than kicking the tires. Penn State wants to gauge Rhule’s interest then do its best to influence him to come to State College.
Firing James Franklin was going to happen
Penn State has lost three consecutive games — two of them at home — in a season where a national championship was a realistic goal and one Franklin talked about before the season.
Franklin, the coach at PSU since 2014, has long had a tenuous relationship with some at Penn State and its fan base. Franklin’s record at Penn State is 104-45, a .698 winning percentage.
But Franklin has a well-earned reputation of being unable to win a big game. Penn State is 4-21 against teams ranked in the AP top 10 under Franklin.
The Nittany Lions are 3-3 in 2025, with victories over Nevada, Florida International and Villanova. Those wins would be an accomplishment for Penn football, the Ivy League school based in Philadelphia.
This season, Penn State has lost to an 0-4 UCLA team. On Saturday, at Beaver Stadium, Penn State lost to Northwestern, a three-touchdown underdog. The Wildcats ended the game by taking three consecutive knees at the Penn State 2-yard line, content with their 22-21 victory. It was Northwestern uniquely rubbing it in.
Penn State fans reacted with resonating boos, loud and long after the game. They chanted “Fire Franklin.” The Nittany Lions are 0-3 in the Big Ten for the first time since 2003, outside of the 2020 COVID season.
And Penn State apparently obliged its fans. ESPN reported the Franklin firing Sunday afternoon.
“At the end of the day, it is my responsibility completely, and I take full responsibility for all of it,” Franklin said after the Northwestern loss.
“I hired all the staff; I recruited all the players — believe in all of them. But at the end of the day, we’re not getting it done right now, and again, I own that.”
Penn State still has road games at Ohio State and Indiana … plus a home game against Matt Rhule and Nebraska on Nov. 22. One Penn State writer from Harrisburg predicted that PSU could finish 3-9.
Stay at Nebraska
We can imagine there is pull on Rhule to return to Penn State. He played there. He coached at Temple, also in Pennsylvania. Rhule is from the Northeast.
Perhaps Rhule sees what Penn State is and knows what Penn State should be — and knows he is the right man for the job. Alma mater connections can be strong. Rhule should resist such urges.
Rhule has built something in Nebraska. The Huskers aren’t what he envisions — not yet. He took over a once-great program that had fallen on hard times. He put on his work boots, rolled up his sleeves and built his program.
The Huskers are a work in progress. Rhule has all-important recruiting trending in the right direction. He has excellent facilities and a fanbase that adores the Huskers.
When you hear Rhule talk about his program and his players, he comes across as sincere and caring. It’s easy to believe he loves life at Nebraska and he loves the support he receives and the loyalty he feels from Nebraska’s administration and his players
Nebraska is a destination job, one that 90 percent of college football coaches would kill for. Maybe more. Matt Rhule should treat it as such and just say no when Penn State makes the call that everyone knows is on the way.
