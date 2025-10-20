Matt Rhule 'Pissed Off' at Himself, Coaches for Minnesota Loss, Looks to 'Opportunity' vs. Northwestern
LINCOLN—Matt Rhule didn't hold back when talking about the embarrassment that was the 24-6 loss at Minnesota on Friday.
"I don't know what to say to you guys other than it wasn't good enough," Rhule said. "I mean, I'm pissed off. I'm pissed off at the coaches. I'm pissed off at myself. I'm mad. I don't know how to say it any other way other than that, to be quite honest."
Rhule called the defeat in Minneapolis a "really, really bad loss."
"Not much else to say about it. 7-6 at the half and got out-played in the second half. That starts with me. We preach ownership, and I did not have the team prepared to be the more physical team," Rhule said.
Part of that lack of preparation was convincing his assistants that Minnesota was a team capable of beating Nebraska.
"I told the team the entire week that this was a tough, physical team and this would be a battle," Rhule said. "I had even assistant coaches like, 'man, why are you keep crowning them?'
"I'm tired of that. You better respect every team you play, especially when you're at Nebraska. People are gonna get excited for you."
Rhule added to his comment on the coaches, saying that the head coach gives his vision for the game and then the assistants carry it out.
"When it doesn't get carried out, my job is to get on the coaches, but then take ownership of it," Rhule said. "We completely failed. We failed. 7-6 at halftime, and everyone's walking in the locker room disappointed. I'm so tired of that. Stop with just the entitlement of that. It just drives me nuts.
"Every team is going to be ready to play us. They were chanting overrated at the end of the game. Why? Because you've earned yourself into being 5-1 and being in the top 25. They wanted to play you.
"I'm just tired of that entitlement of like, 'Oh, this will be easy. Oh, this will be easy.' Who are we? We're way better when we're like chip on our shoulder, gritty, tough."
Minnesota set a program record with nine sacks Friday night. That's been an issue for Nebraska all season.
"Nine sacks is not good enough," Rhule said. "It's just all around. The ball has to get out faster. We have to protect better. Backs have to step up and win the one-on-one."
Rhule said he needs to see growth in the team this week.
"There comes some times in life, there's moments where you have to stand up and so this is that week," Rhule said.
As for the upcoming opponent Northwestern, Rhule calls this week "another opportunity."
"The play really, really hard," Rhule said. They run the football at a really high level. They play really, really sound defense. They've got a great pass rush. They're physical up front. They're averaging, I think, 190 yards a game. They're sixth in the Big Ten in rushing, and they got a wideout, 17 (Griffin Wilde), who no one can cover."
On the injury front, Rhule said Rocco Spindler had surgery (presumably on his hand) on Sunday but is cleared to play this week. Vincent Shavers Jr. played a bit early at Minnesota and is hopeful to return to full action this week.
You can watch the full media session from Monday below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.
Coverage
- Omaha World-Herald* | Physical Northwestern to be a 'repeat' challenge for Nebraska after Minnesota stumble
- Lincoln Journal Star* | Rhule: Loss to Minnesota was 'really bad'
- HuskerOnline* | Rhule Report: Nebraska hopes to regroup from Minnesota, eyes on Northwestern
- Inside Nebraska* | Rhule updates injury to Nebraska starting RG Rocco Spindler
- Refresh page to see the latest additions. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription.
More Info
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
- Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1
- Nov. 1 vs. USC 6:30 p.m. NBC
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.