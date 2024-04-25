Matt Rhule Previews Saturday’s ‘Red-White Shootout’
Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule met with the media Thursday for the final time before Saturday's Red-White spring game.
He's calling it "the Red-White Shootout." What he hopes to see beyond the execution of fundamentals is how players react to pressure and adversity in front of a big crowd.
“ Like I’ve said to our team, the Tuesday/Wednesday Huskers were better than the Saturday Huskers. The Saturday Huskers last year – doubt, fear, fear of failure, fear of rejection, fear of ‘what are they going to say about me?’ All of that stuff affects performance for young people."
“Tuesday/Wednesday, you get beat, you move onto the next play," he said. "You get beat on Saturdays, how we handled that wasn’t elite." One answer he's looking for Saturday is "are we improving at how we handle stress and how we handle pressure?”
Rhule had plenty more to say after Thursday's practice, the 14th of spring ball. Scroll down for more coverage, and refresh this page to see the latest additions. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription.
Coverage
- Video | Matt Rhule, Henry Lutovsky, Ty Robinson
- HuskerMax | One-minute report
- Husker247 | Husker Spring Game about much more than QBs and one guy, but setting should prove plenty useful to them
- Husker247 | Matt Rhule Thursday quick hits, spring game format and more
- Husker247 | Rhule discusses decision to make Spring Game an official visit weekend this time
- Nebraska Athletics | Matt Rhule speaks on spring game, draft day
- Omaha World-Herald | Shatel/Bland recap (video)
- Omaha World-Herald* | Matt Rhule plans ‘shootout’ scenario to test young Nebraska quarterbacks, receivers
- Omaha World-Herald* | ‘The goal is to play a game’: No-frills format for spring game
- Omaha World-Herald* | Defensive lineman Ty Robinson learning from scaled-back spring role
- Lincoln Journal Star* | In ‘Red-White Shootout,’ Matt Rhule wants to showcase a more dynamic offense