Matt Rhule Previews Saturday’s ‘Red-White Shootout’

Nebraska football spring game will cap Huskers’ 2024 spring drills

Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule met with the media Thursday for the final time before Saturday's Red-White spring game.

He's calling it "the Red-White Shootout." What he hopes to see beyond the execution of fundamentals is how players react to pressure and adversity in front of a big crowd.

“ Like I’ve said to our team, the Tuesday/Wednesday Huskers were better than the Saturday Huskers. The Saturday Huskers last year – doubt, fear, fear of failure, fear of rejection, fear of ‘what are they going to say about me?’ All of that stuff affects performance for young people."

“Tuesday/Wednesday, you get beat, you move onto the next play," he said. "You get beat on Saturdays, how we handled that wasn’t elite." One answer he's looking for Saturday is "are we improving at how we handle stress and how we handle pressure?”

Rhule had plenty more to say after Thursday's practice, the 14th of spring ball.

