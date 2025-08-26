Matt Rhule Proud of Ex-Huskers’ Resiliency in Making NFL Rosters
LINCOLN—As NFL rosters go through final cuts, the pride extends well beyond those cities.
Speaking with the media as part of game week ahead of the 2025 season, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was asked about a pair of his former players who have made the 53-man rosters for their respective teams. Those players are tight end Thomas Fidone and linebacker John Bullock.
"Here's two guys that, when we got here, things did not look very bright for them: one with the knee, one with this thing. They did all we asked and look at them now," Rhule said.
Thomas Fidone, New York Giants
Fidone battled more than injuries in Lincoln. The four-star prospect from Council Bluffs also endured critiques of his performances, with many wanting more out of the highly-touted tight end.
"All the work that he had to do to come back, all the things he had to overcome... There was always a lot of flak for him for some reason. There was always a lot of flak for him that he had to deal with. I just love the guy. I just thought he overcame the odds," Rhule said.
Those odds included multiple injuries that affected his ability to contribute earlier in his collegiate career.
"I'm really proud of him because I've seen everything that he went into him coming back," Rhule said. "I've seen the video of that second knee injury. It's grotesque."
Fidone returned to play in all 25 games between 2023 and 2024. His sophomore season saw him make the most touchdown receptions by a Husker tight end since 2010.
"Fidone's very special to my family. They're like the biggest Fidone fans," Rhule said. "I think the most important thing is they had a really deep tight end room; he had a really good camp. Even if he didn't make that team, he was gonna make a team."
A seventh-round draft pick, Fidone began the month at No. 5 on the depth chart, along with fellow rookie Jermaine Terry II from Oregon State. As the 53-man rosters are finalized, Fidone remains on the team over 2022 third-round pick Greg Dulcich, who was waived. Fidone is now battling with veterans Theo Johnson, Daniel Bellinger, and Chris Mahertz.
John Bullock, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The definition of a Cornhusker, Bullock began his career at Nebraska as a walk-on. The Omaha native and Creighton Prep grad spent two seasons in Lincoln without seeing the field before carving out a spot on special teams.
"When I got here, he was kind of forgotten about," Rhule said. "He hadn't really played. He was a backup safety. I remember sitting in my office after the first year with us and (Bullock) being like, 'I'm thinking about retiring, should I come back and play?'"
Bullock did continue playing, making the move to linebacker ahead of his junior year. Emerging as a starter, he played in all 12 games in 2023 with 10 starts, earning one of the single-digit jerseys.
In 2024, Bullock started all 13 games and set career highs in tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, pass breakups, and interceptions. From barely seeing the field to being one of the Blackshirts' most counted on guys every week, Bullock earned every snap he played.
"He didn't always like the way we did it," Rhule said. "I yelled at him at 9 on 7 to run through and hit people, and was always on him, but I just knew, I think we all knew, what he could be.
"What I said to our guys is the process works for those who will work, and the process is undefeated for those who won't be defeated. And, to me, that's John Bullock. He just kept pulling himself up. Nothing was handed to him."
Bullock now joins fellow Husker alum Lavonte David as a Bucs linebacker.
"I am truly honored and I am going to make the most of it," Bullock told Buccaneers.com. "Special teams-wise, I knew that came into play and I knew that was how I was going to find my niche and find my role and I made sure to kind of tune into that every single play. I love to play the game and any way I can help this team win, I am going to try to do that to scratch and claw and do whatever to find my way."
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.