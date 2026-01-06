Nebraska Emerging as a Contender for 2027 4-Star Defensive Lineman

Nebraska’s recruiting momentum continues to build as the Huskers position themselves squarely in the mix for 2027 four-star defensive lineman Seth Tillman. The emerging national prospect has drawn early attention from major programs across the country, and Nebraska’s presence in his recruitment signals another intentional step forward as Matt Rhule and his staff work to establish long-term traction with elite defensive talent.

The Cornhuskers find themselves battling alongside some of college football’s heaviest hitters as the recruitment of Tillman begins to take shape. Miami, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee have all made early impressions, creating a competitive national field. Still, the Huskers have carved out real traction with consistent communication and a clear developmental pitch. While the SEC and ACC powers bring tradition and star power, Nebraska’s steady presence keeps them firmly in the mix as Tillman’s recruitment continues to rise in profile.

Tillman enters the early stages of his recruitment as one of the top defensive prospects in the 2027 class, carrying a strong 90 rating from 247Sports. He sits at No. 130 nationally, ranks as the No. 13 defensive lineman in the country, and holds the No. 4 spot in South Carolina, firmly establishing himself as a rising name on the national radar.

Tillman’s growing list of accolades includes his selection to the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl, a showcase reserved for the nation’s top high school football talent. His invitation reflects not only his on‑field production but also the discipline, leadership, and competitive edge that set him apart among his peers. As he continues to elevate his game, honors like the Navy All-American Bowl highlight the trajectory of a player whose impact is already being recognized on a national stage.

The Rock Hill, South Carolina, native has been a disruptive force for South Pointe, helping lead the program to a South Carolina 4A state championship in 2025 while posting 61 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hurries, and 8.5 sacks across 13 games, per MaxPreps.

His breakout followed an equally impressive 2024 campaign, where he finished his sophomore season with 76 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble, production that firmly established him as one of the most dominant young defensive linemen in the region.

Tillman profiles as a moldable defensive lineman who may ultimately project best as a one‑gap nose based on his junior-year tape. He already looks the part with a wide lower half and a frame believed to be around 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds, with the potential to grow into the 295-pound range as his body continues to mature.

Nebraska’s presence in Tillman’s recruitment underscores the program’s growing ability to compete for high-end defensive talent on a national scale. With powerhouse programs like Miami, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee also in pursuit, the road ahead will be competitive, but the Huskers have positioned themselves well by building early relationships and presenting a clear developmental vision.

As Tillman’s profile continues to rise, Nebraska remains firmly in the conversation, proof that Matt Rhule's long-term recruiting strategy is gaining real traction.

