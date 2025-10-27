Matt Rhule's Expectations for Memorial Stadium Blackout Crowd
LINCOLN—Matt Rhule has high expectations for what Memorial Stadium can do to impact a game.
Against Colorado last season, the crowd gave so much energy that Nebraska raced out to a 28-0 lead by halftime. This past weekend against Northwestern, the crowd erupted multiple times, especially in the second half, propelling the Huskers to victory.
"Our crowd at home is a distinct advantage," Rhule said. "Not to steal it from Texas A&M, but it's truly a 12th man."
One moment, in particular, caught Rhule's attention. After a questionable spot that was upheld by replay, the stadium chanted "ref's you suck" as the Wildcats went in to score and begin a comeback from down 15 points.
Rhule's daughter asked him after the game if he had heard the chant. The head coach did and appreciated the energy the stadium had.
"We're Nebraska Nice, I get all that, but let's have a real game day environment," Rhule said. "That was an unbelievable game day environment. That was a different crowd than two years ago."
Rhule has expectations for Memorial Stadium to hold a "different crowd" this week against No. 23 USC.
"It's a night game. I think it's gonna be an electric atmosphere," Rhule said, acknowledging that his team still needs to block and tackle to be successful. "The cadence, the snap count... a lot of these teams are going to come in and clap. Our crowd can be so loud that they can deafen the clap if they want to."
The crowd will look a little different this Saturday as well. The Sea of Red is taking a night off for a blackout. The game will also feature black alternates for the teams.
Rhule said that in 2025, having these kinds of alternates are big for future Huskers.
"This is the world of recruiting," Rhule said. "Kids love this. When people come in, they ask if they can try this on. Even on our official visit pictures, we've only ever let the committed guys wear the black jerseys."
While fans have more than voiced their opinions about tradition and needing to wear the regular red uniforms, Rhule said Nebraska is a school that should be allowed to wear black.
"In the history of Nebraska football, when you look at that black jersey, a Blackshirt, who has more right to wear that than us?"
Rhule added that the team wants to do an all black game every year. The first chance is this Saturday against USC. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CDT on NBC.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
- Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1
- Nov. 1 vs. USC 6:30 p.m. NBC
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
