Social Media Reacts to Husker Alternate Uniforms, the Call for a Memorial Stadium Blackout

Social media always has plenty to say, but that was especially true in the wake of the unveiling of the new Nebraska alternates and the call for a blackout game against USC.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska fans are asked to wear black against USC, when the Huskers will be wearing black alternate uniforms.
Nebraska fans are asked to wear black against USC, when the Huskers will be wearing black alternate uniforms. / @HuskerFootball/X
With anything related to Nebraska football, especially the uniforms and tradition, everyone has an opinion and hardly any of those are kept quiet.

Fans reacted to the new all-black alternate uniforms that were unveiled Friday morning. The program also called for those fans to black out Memorial Stadium for the USC game, when the alternates will be worn, giving more discussion fodder ahead of the second-to-last week before the season kicks off.

Adidas has been the apparel sponsor for Nebraska since 1995. Earlier this year, Husker quarterback Dylan Raiola entered into an NIL partnership with the athletic apparel and footwear company.

Check out the fan reactions for and against the alternates themselves, as well as the call for a blackout game, below.

In favor of the alternates

Against the alternates

Wishing for alterations

In favor of the blackout

Against the blackout

Complaints about older fans

Apparently another Big Red has something to say

1620 The Zone's Unsportsmanlike Conduct Poll

History of alternates

Nebraska has worn alternate uniforms 13 times since 2009. The Huskers are 7-6 in those alternates, including a loss the last time the Big Red wore black.

In black alternates, Nebraska is 0-4. One of those games was against UCLA, making the Huskers winless against teams from Los Angeles when wearing any alternates.

Nebraska did not wear alternates in 2024. Coach Matt Rhule did not go into detail at the time on why "there was nothing planned for this year", simply saying it "was just sort of a philosophical decision."

You can view the alternates from 2009-23 below.

2023 vs. Northwestern

Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Malachi Coleman and offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili
Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Malachi Coleman and offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili celebrate after a touchdown by Coleman against the Northwestern Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

2022 vs. Georgia Southern

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson runs for a touchdown against the Georgia Southern Eagles during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

2021 vs. Buffalo

Nebraska defenders Garrett Nelson and Luke Reimer against Buffalo.
Nebraska defenders Garrett Nelson and Luke Reimer against Buffalo. / Nebraska Athletics

2020 vs. Illinois

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez runs against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Owen Carney Jr. in the second half at Memorial Stadium. / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

2019 vs. Indiana

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Noah Vedral
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Noah Vedral throws against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half at Memorial Stadium. / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

2018 vs. Illinois

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez throws against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 54-35. / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

2017 vs. Wisconsin

Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr.
Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

2016 vs. Northwestern

Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Cethan Carter celebrates
Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Cethan Carter celebrates his touchdown with teammates against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Cornhuskers won 24-13. / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

2015 vs. Northwestern

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr.
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. attempts a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium. Northwestern defeated Nebraska 30-28. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

2014 vs. Illinois

Nebraska Cornhuskers defender Byerson Cockrell
Nebraska Cornhuskers defender Byerson Cockrell breaks up the pass intended for Illinois Fighting Illini receiver Martize Barr in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 45-14. / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

2013 vs. UCLA

Nebraska Cornhuskers receiver Quincy Enunwa celebrates his touchdown with receiver Jamal Turner against the UCLA Bruins.
Nebraska Cornhuskers receiver Quincy Enunwa celebrates his touchdown with receiver Jamal Turner against the UCLA Bruins in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

2012 vs. Wisconsin

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Rex Burkhead
Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Rex Burkhead during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium in the second half. Nebraska won 30-27. / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

2009 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

Nebraska Cornhuskers receiver Menelik Holt
Nebraska Cornhuskers receiver Menelik Holt cannot get to the pass against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns defender Dwight Bentley during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule

  • Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. ESPN
  • Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
  • Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
  • Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
  • Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
  • Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
  • Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
  • Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
  • Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
  • Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
  • Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
  • Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS

Home games are bolded. All times central.

