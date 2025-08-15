Social Media Reacts to Husker Alternate Uniforms, the Call for a Memorial Stadium Blackout
With anything related to Nebraska football, especially the uniforms and tradition, everyone has an opinion and hardly any of those are kept quiet.
Fans reacted to the new all-black alternate uniforms that were unveiled Friday morning. The program also called for those fans to black out Memorial Stadium for the USC game, when the alternates will be worn, giving more discussion fodder ahead of the second-to-last week before the season kicks off.
Adidas has been the apparel sponsor for Nebraska since 1995. Earlier this year, Husker quarterback Dylan Raiola entered into an NIL partnership with the athletic apparel and footwear company.
Check out the fan reactions for and against the alternates themselves, as well as the call for a blackout game, below.
In favor of the alternates
Against the alternates
Wishing for alterations
In favor of the blackout
Against the blackout
Complaints about older fans
Apparently another Big Red has something to say
1620 The Zone's Unsportsmanlike Conduct Poll
History of alternates
Nebraska has worn alternate uniforms 13 times since 2009. The Huskers are 7-6 in those alternates, including a loss the last time the Big Red wore black.
In black alternates, Nebraska is 0-4. One of those games was against UCLA, making the Huskers winless against teams from Los Angeles when wearing any alternates.
Nebraska did not wear alternates in 2024. Coach Matt Rhule did not go into detail at the time on why "there was nothing planned for this year", simply saying it "was just sort of a philosophical decision."
You can view the alternates from 2009-23 below.
2023 vs. Northwestern
2022 vs. Georgia Southern
2021 vs. Buffalo
2020 vs. Illinois
2019 vs. Indiana
2018 vs. Illinois
2017 vs. Wisconsin
2016 vs. Northwestern
2015 vs. Northwestern
2014 vs. Illinois
2013 vs. UCLA
2012 vs. Wisconsin
2009 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.