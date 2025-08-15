Nebraska Football Unveils 'Back in Black' Alternate Uniforms, Calls for Memorial Stadium Blackout
The next Nebraska football alternate uniform is here.
The Huskers are wearing all-black alternates for the Nov. 1 game against USC. This will be the first trip to Lincoln for the Trojans since 2007.
The jersey is similar to the standard uniform, with two white stripes on the sleeves and block white numbers. The difference, obviously, is the red has been swapped for black. The red N is also now black.
No "Winning Tradition" patch sits on the front of the alternates. Instead, it sits on the inside of the collar.
The school is also calling for that game to be a blackout inside of Memorial Stadium. The Sea of Red has a proud tradition of blotting out other colors both at home and on the road, but for one game this season, fans will be asked to show up in black apparel.
Fans wanting to buy the new black uniforms can do so at Huskers.com.
The last black alternate for Nebraska was in 2020 against Illinois. The Huskers lost that game in Memorial Stadium, 41-23. NU has also worn black alternates in 2019 against Indiana, 2015 against Northwestern, and 2013 against UCLA.
Adidas has been the apparel sponsor for Nebraska since 1995. Earlier this year, Husker quarterback Dylan Raiola entered into an NIL partnership with the athletic apparel and footwear company.
Nebraska did not wear alternates in 2024. Coach Matt Rhule did not go into detail at the time on why "there was nothing planned for this year", simply saying it "was just sort of a philosophical decision."
The first year of the Rhule era saw the Memorial Stadium centennial alternates against Northwestern, with a thin blue line around the numbers and other small modifications.
The Huskers are 7-6 when wearing alternate uniforms since 2009. You can view the past alternates below.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
