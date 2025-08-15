All Huskers

Nebraska Football Unveils 'Back in Black' Alternate Uniforms, Calls for Memorial Stadium Blackout

After a year off, Nebraska football has another alternate uniform. The Back in Black alternates will be worn against USC on Nov. 1, a game that is slated to be a blackout in Memorial Stadium.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola wears Nebraska's black alternate uniform.
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola wears Nebraska's black alternate uniform. / adidas
In this story:

The next Nebraska football alternate uniform is here.

The Huskers are wearing all-black alternates for the Nov. 1 game against USC. This will be the first trip to Lincoln for the Trojans since 2007.

The jersey is similar to the standard uniform, with two white stripes on the sleeves and block white numbers. The difference, obviously, is the red has been swapped for black. The red N is also now black.

No "Winning Tradition" patch sits on the front of the alternates. Instead, it sits on the inside of the collar.

The school is also calling for that game to be a blackout inside of Memorial Stadium. The Sea of Red has a proud tradition of blotting out other colors both at home and on the road, but for one game this season, fans will be asked to show up in black apparel.

Fans wanting to buy the new black uniforms can do so at Huskers.com.

The last black alternate for Nebraska was in 2020 against Illinois. The Huskers lost that game in Memorial Stadium, 41-23. NU has also worn black alternates in 2019 against Indiana, 2015 against Northwestern, and 2013 against UCLA.

Adidas has been the apparel sponsor for Nebraska since 1995. Earlier this year, Husker quarterback Dylan Raiola entered into an NIL partnership with the athletic apparel and footwear company.

Nebraska did not wear alternates in 2024. Coach Matt Rhule did not go into detail at the time on why "there was nothing planned for this year", simply saying it "was just sort of a philosophical decision."

The first year of the Rhule era saw the Memorial Stadium centennial alternates against Northwestern, with a thin blue line around the numbers and other small modifications.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Heinrich Haarberg and tight end Luke Lindenmeyer celebrate after a touchdown by Haarberg.
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Heinrich Haarberg and tight end Luke Lindenmeyer celebrate after a touchdown by Haarberg against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Huskers are 7-6 when wearing alternate uniforms since 2009. You can view the past alternates below.

2022 vs. Georgia Southern

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson throws a pass against the Georgia Southern Eagles.
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson throws a pass against the Georgia Southern Eagles during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

2021 vs. Buffalo

Nebraska defenders Garrett Nelson and Luke Reimer against Bufflo.
Nebraska defenders Garrett Nelson and Luke Reimer against Bufflo. / Nebraska Athletics

2020 vs. Illinois

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez runs against Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Jake Hansen in the second half at Memorial Stadium. / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

2019 vs. Indiana

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost
Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost leads his team onto the field against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half at Memorial Stadium. / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

2018 vs. Illinois

Nebraska Cornhuskers safety Jeremiah Stovall
Nebraska Cornhuskers safety Jeremiah Stovall celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half at Memorial Stadium. / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

2017 vs. Wisconsin

Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Collin Miller
Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Collin Miller celebrates during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Wisconsin won 38-17. / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

2016 vs. Northwestern

Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jordan Westerkamp
Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jordan Westerkamp celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Corey Whitaker during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Cornhuskers won 24-13. / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

2015 vs. Northwestern

Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Cethan Carter
Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Cethan Carter gains yards after a catch against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

2014 vs. Illinois

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Bo Pelini
Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Bo Pelini fist bumps linebacker Josh Banderas prior to the game against the Illinois Fighting Illni at Memorial Stadium. / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

2013 vs. UCLA

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Taylor Martinez
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Taylor Martinez passes against the UCLA Bruins in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

2012 vs. Wisconsin

Nebraska Cornhuskers players Daimion Stafford and Will Compton
Nebraska Cornhuskers players Daimion Stafford and Will Compton during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium in the first half. Nebraska won 30-27. / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

2009 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

Nebraska Cornhuskers receiver Menelik Holt
Nebraska Cornhuskers receiver Menelik Holt cannot get to the pass against the Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns defender Dwight Bentley. / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule

  • Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. ESPN
  • Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
  • Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
  • Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
  • Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
  • Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
  • Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
  • Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
  • Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
  • Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
  • Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
  • Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS

Home games are bolded. All times central.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

More From Nebraska On SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football