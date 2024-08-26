Matt Rhule Sees UTEP's Pass Rush as Stiff Test for Nebraska Football and Freshman QB
There was the season's first depth chart to discuss as well as the season's first opponent as Matt Rhule met with reporters Monday.
Previewing Nebraska football's opener Saturday against UTEP, the Huskers' head coach singled out pass rusher Maurice Westmoreland as someone the Nebraska must account for. The Miners, he said, aren't coming to Lincoln just to put up a respectable showing.
"These guys, they're coming to win. It's a great, great, great first test for us to handle someone that's going to throw everything at you," Rhule said. "A big part of that is Westmoreland and his ability to change the game."
As for his own team, Rhule addressed the four-way tie atop the depth chart at running back between Rahmir Johnson, Emmett Johnson, Gabe Ervin Jr. and Dante Dowdell. "I think we're gonna play them all," Rhule said
Rhule said the staff isn't "easing into anything" with true freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola. “He’s going to play the plays. When we call drop back, he’s going to drop back, he’s going to go back there and take his drop, go through his progression. Just how we want him to play when he’s a junior, we’re going to start day one that way.”
