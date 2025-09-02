Matt Rhule to Appear Weekly on Pat McAfee Show
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule will have one of the hottest microphones in college football this season. Just hours after the Huskers’ season-opening win over Cincinnati, he joined The Pat McAfee Show Friday morning and announced he’ll be a weekly guest throughout the season. His presence will give Nebraska consistent exposure on one of the country’s most-watched sports programs.
Rhule, no stranger to the show, has built a reputation for sparking headlines with bold and unfiltered takes. But for Nebraska, that kind of spotlight is more than just entertainment, it’s an opportunity to elevate the program’s profile on a national stage.
Despite the quick turnaround, Rhule was ready to reflect on what the opening-night win revealed about his team. The Huskers didn’t just leave Arrowhead Stadium with a victory; they showed they could deliver when the game was on the line. From Malcolm Hartzog Jr.’s clutch, game-sealing interception to key moments from playmakers like Nyziah Hunter and Dane Key, the performance offered an early glimpse of a year three team learning how to close out tight games under Rhule.
“Obviously, we have a lot to work on, but our best players made plays,” Rhule said. He noted that as the game tightened in the final minutes, there wasn't a sense of panic on the sideline, but belief. Instead of bracing for something to go wrong, his players carried themselves as if a game-winning play was inevitable. And the most encouraging part for Rhule was that they backed it up.
A point of emphasis throughout the offseason, Nebraska’s ability to step up and deliver the elusive game-winning play was encouraging to say the least. While it may have been just one moment in one game, doing so to open the season gives this team confidence and a belief that has often been missing in years past. More importantly, it reflects a growing mindset, built on leadership, accountability, and urgency from those who need it the most.
While game one showed Nebraska can make winning plays, Rhule was just as encouraged by what’s happening off the field and inside the locker room.
As this season marks the first time under Rhule that Nebraska will have designated team captains, he made sure to let it be known, the change didn’t come from the head coach, it came from the players. “They came to me and said, ‘Hey, we want to lead,’” Rhule said, adding that he didn’t want to be a coach “stuck in [his] ways.” The move reflects a growing sense of ownership, where leading roles are no longer handed down from the top, but embraced by those ready to take responsibility.
That shift mirrors the mindset Rhule wants to build throughout the program. “I want my kids to grow up not looking at everything in life as a threat. I want them to see things as a challenge for them to overcome,” he said. For Nebraska, that means leaning into adversity rather than shying away from it, and expecting good things to happen because they’ve put in the work to make them happen.
Entering the year with high expectations, both internally, and from national media as well, Rhule isn’t shying away from talk. But as far as how his players deal with it, he’s clear about how those expectations must be handled. “We want to have our guys walking around this facility expecting to go win and expecting good things to happen,” he said. “My message to the guys is, ‘You have to go take ownership of this; you’ve got to go out and win the game.’”
That message comes with a dose of reality. While the defense sealed the first game with a late interception, it also surrendered over 200 rushing yards, a stat Rhule was quick to point out won’t cut it when the weather turns cold and the competition stiffens. “All this football right now is fun,” he said, “but when it gets to be 30 degrees, you better be able to stop the run. So we’ve got work to do this week.”
Clearly happy for the win, but not content with his teams performance, week two against Akron will be a great reference point in terms of how well this team can adjust on a weekly basis.
After sharing his first-hand thoughts on Nebraska’s Week 1 win, McAfee confirmed that Rhule will be joining the show every week for the rest of the 2025 season. For Husker fans, that means a new, consistent window into the program from one of the sport’s biggest stages.
If Rhule can pair this national exposure with winning football, the impact could be significant. His charisma and willingness to give fans and recruits an inside look only strengthen his ongoing mission to “make Nebraska cool again.” The wins will always matter most, but a head coach who can deliver both results in the win column and a relatable presence on a national platform gives Nebraska a recruiting and branding edge it hasn’t had in years.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.