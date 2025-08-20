Middle Four Games Represent the Ghosts of Nebraska Football's Past
Mike’l Severe joins the Common Fans for the second of a three-episode series, breaking down every game on Nebraska’s schedule. The episodes will be released Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of this week, in anticipation of Nebraska’s first game next week.
Today, Mike’l and the Common Fans go through the middle four games of the Huskers’ schedule.
On the game against Michigan State:
- The crew sees Nebraska as being more talented than Michigan State, despite having a lot of respect for Spartan Head Coach Jonathan Smith.
- With everyone having picked a win over Michigan the week before, there is some concern about a letdown following a huge win against a ranked, big name opponent.
Picks:
- Mike’l: Win
- MattyO: Win
- Geoff: Win
- T.J.: Loss
On the game at Maryland:
- Lots of red flags and warning signs for this year’s Maryland team.
- Curious comments recently from Head Coach Mike Locksley about problems in his locker room in 2024.
- There have been some suggestions–even from Maryland sources–that the Terrapins will be a dumpster fire this season.
- Nebraska can’t take anyone for granted, especially in their first road game of the season, but all four of the guys see the Huskers coming out on top in this one.
Picks:
- Mike’l: Win
- MattyO: Win
- Geoff: Win
- T.J.: Win
On the game against old nemesis PJ Fleck and the Minnesota Gophers in Minneapolis:
- Mike’l points out that Nebraska has not won back-to-back road games in consecutive weeks since 2006.
- With the game being played on a Friday night, Huskers will have a short week after having traveled to Maryland.
- This is a sneaky candidate to be one of the most challenging games on the schedule for the Big Red.
Picks:
- Mike’l: Loss
- MattyO: Loss
- Geoff: Loss
- T.J.: Win
On the game against Northwestern in Lincoln:
- The new world of NIL and transfer portal don’t exactly work in Northwestern’s favor.
- Mike’l doesn’t know what to think about this year’s Wildcats, as he wouldn’t be surprised to see them go 8-4 and wouldn’t be surprised to see them go 4-8.
- Lots of respect for Head Coach David Braun.
Picks:
- Mike’l: Win
- MattyO: Win
- Geoff: Win
- T.J.: Win
Don’t forget–this is part of a three-episode series, all of which will be airing this week! With kickoff just around the corner, the Common Fans will have you frothing at the mouth in anticipation for Husker Football.
Or watch now!
