Mitch Sherman Talks Dana Holgorsen’s Offense and the Outlook for 2025 Nebraska Football
Looking ahead to the 2025 season as spring ball comes to a close.
In this story:
The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman joins the Common Fans to talk Dana Holgorsen’s offense, what to expect from the Blackshirts, whether Special Teams can finally figure it out, and much more.
- What will Nebraska’s offense look like under Dana Holgorsen?
- RB depth behind Emmett Johnson. Do they look to the portal?
- Outlook for the WR corps, with true freshmen Cortez Mills and Isaiah Mozee showing promise.
- Dylan Raiola’s leadership.
- Contrasts between Dylan and Nico Iamaleava.
- What’s the latest with the 105 man roster limit?
- What to expect during the open transfer portal window.
- The ever present question: will the Blackshirts avoid a falloff?
- Can all Common Fans finally start hoping special teams won’t be a liability this year?
- Spring game weekend.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast!
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch above!
