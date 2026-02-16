Moos is Loose...and Everything Was Worse Than We Thought

Former Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos released a nearly-700-page book (Crab Creek Chronicles), and the ensuing discussion has consumed Husker Nation for the last week. Friend of the program Mike’l Severe joins the Common Fans to discuss Moos’ revelations, the failures of leadership among university higher-ups, Frost’s shortcomings, and much more.

What did Moos actually say about Scott Frost?

The boys dig into the disclosure that’s perhaps drawing the most attention: Moos claiming he knew Frost wasn’t ready, but hired him anyway. Severe gives his take on why that explanation doesn’t really hold water, and the crew breaks down what an incredible failure of leadership it is to make such a decision. More broadly, many of Moos’ revelations fit the entire Frost-era vibe — the sweatpants energy, the weird decision-making, and the constant feeling that something was missing for Nebraska football.

Running from Rutgers? Running from Oklahoma? Running from… the Big Ten?

We talk through the reported moments where Frost allegedly didn’t want to play the 2020 Rutgers crossover game, didn’t want to play in a bowl game, and even tried to get out of the 2021 Oklahoma game — a game Husker fans had circled for years. While these individual stories have been covered in the past, Moos provides additional context from some of the more embarrassing moments of the Frost era.

Then we pivot to Moos’ claim that Nebraska leadership was at least exploring a return to the Big 12. The crew agrees, that’s the ultimate “tuck your tail and run” move, and it taps into a core frustration fans feel: if Nebraska wants to be relevant again, you don’t back out of one of the premier conferences in college athletics…you figure out how to win in it.

Is it really that dysfunctional up there?

This episode hits the nerve Husker fans have felt many times before: the sense that the leadership surrounding Nebraska athletics is a dysfunctional mess. Moos’ book, Severe argues, essentially confirms what fans have feared: too many bosses, too many people holding the hammers, too many people trying to curry favor and operate behind the scenes. The boys also lament the fact that Nebraska athletics can feel like a small-town coffee shop where everybody knows something… but nobody says it out loud until years later.

Dana Altman and the politics of decision-making.

One of Moos’ biggest non-football revelations was the fact that he wanted to hire Dana Altman to be Nebraska’s basketball coach, but was overruled by then-Regent (now-Governor) Jim Pillen. The boys uniformly agree: it’s not a matter of Altman vs. Fred Hoiberg, but at the time, the vast majority of Husker fans would have celebrated the hiring of Altman. Severe calls it what it is: powerful people making sports decisions they aren’t qualified to make.

So where are Husker fans right now?

The timing of Moos’ book doesn’t exactly help the offseason vibes for Husker football fans. TJ points out that last year’s way-too-early schedule preview episode did 3,000+ views… this year’s struggled to hit 500. Severe compares the mood to 2002, when fans were disappointed, skeptical, and waiting to see if change was real.

He does offer some hope — returning production on defense, optimism about the staff changes, and a path where Nebraska rebounds — and that’s where we wrap up. Mike’l exhorts Husker fans to stick with it. Nebraska basketball looked hopeless for decades… and now they are in the midst of their greatest season in history. The same can happen for the football program.

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find it on any audio platform where you get your podcasts.

Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!

