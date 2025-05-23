Nebraska AD Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Memorial Stadium Renovations
Nebraska Athletic Director Troy Dannen gave fans a closer look this week at the ongoing renovations at Memorial Stadium and the nearby practice facilities.
In a post shared on X, Dannen included several photos showing the visible progress being made as the program continues its investment in the future of Nebraska football.
One of the most noticeable updates is the work being done on the video board at Memorial Stadium. The old panels are being replaced, giving the board a fresh look ahead of the upcoming season. It’s a change fans will see right away on game day.
Newer video boards across the country are much brighter and vivid than what Husker fans are used to seeing on the old screen. Replays in the stadium will look much better on this new panel.
The photos also show major reconstruction happening on the practice fields. The grass surfaces are being completely rebuilt, and once finished, will give the team high-quality fields for training and preparation throughout the year. It's a key upgrade that reflects how much attention is being given to the day-to-day needs of the players.
Inside the stadium, the turf is also being replaced. Some fans are still clamoring for a grass field inside Memorial Stadium, and it is possible that a change will be made in the coming years to a natural surface.
The updates show a clear focus on moving the facilities forward while respecting the tradition that makes Nebraska football unique.
As construction moves along, excitement for the upcoming season is already building. With a promising roster, strong leadership, and visible investment in the program’s future, Nebraska fans have plenty of reasons to be optimistic.
