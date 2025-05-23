All Huskers

Nebraska AD Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Memorial Stadium Renovations

Nebraska's Athletic Director, Troy Dannen, shared a look at some of the updates that are being made to Memorial Stadium.

Tanner Johnson

Memorial Stadium is undergoing renovations ahead of the 2025 season.
Memorial Stadium is undergoing renovations ahead of the 2025 season. / Troy Dannen on X
Nebraska Athletic Director Troy Dannen gave fans a closer look this week at the ongoing renovations at Memorial Stadium and the nearby practice facilities.

In a post shared on X, Dannen included several photos showing the visible progress being made as the program continues its investment in the future of Nebraska football.

One of the most noticeable updates is the work being done on the video board at Memorial Stadium. The old panels are being replaced, giving the board a fresh look ahead of the upcoming season. It’s a change fans will see right away on game day.

Newer video boards across the country are much brighter and vivid than what Husker fans are used to seeing on the old screen. Replays in the stadium will look much better on this new panel.

The video board at Memorial Stadium is receiving an upgrade.
The video board at Memorial Stadium is receiving an upgrade. / Troy Dannen on X

The photos also show major reconstruction happening on the practice fields. The grass surfaces are being completely rebuilt, and once finished, will give the team high-quality fields for training and preparation throughout the year. It's a key upgrade that reflects how much attention is being given to the day-to-day needs of the players.

Nebraska's playing surface at the practice facility is being completely redone.
Nebraska's playing surface at the practice facility is being completely redone. / Troy Dannen on X

Inside the stadium, the turf is also being replaced. Some fans are still clamoring for a grass field inside Memorial Stadium, and it is possible that a change will be made in the coming years to a natural surface.

Memorial Stadium during renovations ahead of the 2025 season.
Memorial Stadium during renovations ahead of the 2025 season. / Troy Dannen on X

The updates show a clear focus on moving the facilities forward while respecting the tradition that makes Nebraska football unique.

As construction moves along, excitement for the upcoming season is already building. With a promising roster, strong leadership, and visible investment in the program’s future, Nebraska fans have plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

