Nebraska Football Recruiting: 4-Star Safety Devin Jackson Schedules Official Visit

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have emerged as a possible contender for Devin Jackson, who will visit them in the summer on an official visit.

Caleb Sisk

2026 defensive back and former Florida Gators commit Devin Jackson from First Academy High School sporting a Florida Gators logo on his helmet and a black jersey on.
Devin Jackson
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have started to emerge as contenders for many of the nation's best prospects in both the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes. With players starting to take official visits, the Huskers will start to get more of a feel of who they could possibly bring to Lincoln for the next three to four years.

One of the players to emerge as someone the Nebraska Cornhuskers could bring to town is Devin Jackson. Jackson is a 2026 four-star (247Sports Composite) defensive back from First Academy High School in Orlando, Florida. He is a former Florida Gators commit, but de-committed from the Gators in April.

Since then, the talented safety has scheduled four new official visits: LSU, Oregon, Miami, and Nebraska. The dates are below.

LSU: May 30
Miami: June 6
Oregon: June 13
Nebraska: June 20

Jackson is likely going to be one of the priority targets for Matt Rhule and company now that he has de-committed from the Gators. The First Academy safety is a prized target that many will be after; however, as of now, according to On3, the Cornhuskers hold the highest percentage on the recruiting prediction machine other than the Gators. The Gators hold a 91% chance while the Cornhuskers have a 3.7% chance.

