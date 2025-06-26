All Huskers

Nebraska Athletics Complete Banner Year, Finish Top 25 in Directors' Cup Standings

Husker teams combined for the department's best finish since 2009-10.

Kaleb Henry

The Nebraska wrestling team poses after taking second at the 2025 NCAA Championships in Philadelphia.
The Nebraska wrestling team poses after taking second at the 2025 NCAA Championships in Philadelphia. / Nebraska Athletics
In this story:

Nebraska Athletics just finished its best year across the board since joining the Big Ten Conference.

The final Directors' Cup standings of the year have the Huskers at No. 21. That's the highest finish for the department since 2009-10.

After an all-time low finish of 49 in 2021-22, Nebraska has steadily been on the rise with final placings of 29 and 22 before this year's 21.

Nebraska volleyball players celebrate a share of the Big Ten title.
Nebraska volleyball players celebrate a share of the Big Ten title. / Nebraska Athletics

The Directors' Cup began in 1993. The all-sports competition takes up to 19 scores from each school, based on how different sports finish in the national standings. The 19 scores are pulled from five required sports—men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball, women's soccer, and volleyball—and the next 14 highest scoring sports.

Nebraska sponsors 23 total sports, with 16 scoring during the 2024-25 year. NU had five programs post top-10 finishes to earn at least 64 points each: wrestling, bowling, volleyball, men's gymnastics, and softball.

There were also two zeros among the required sports in men's basketball and soccer.

Nebraska pitcher Jordy Bahl delivers against Tennessee in the first game of the Knoxville Super Regional.
Nebraska pitcher Jordy Bahl delivers against Tennessee in the first game of the Knoxville Super Regional. / Nebraska Athletics

From 1993-94 to 2000-01, Nebraska never finished lower than 18th in the final standings. Those eight years also saw five top-10 finishes and a peak at No. 4 in 1996-97.

Since 2001-02, Nebraska has finished in the top 20 just twice: 2005-06 and 2009-10.

Besides the national success, Nebraska also did well at the conference level in winning a pair of Big Ten championships. Volleyball finished with a share of the regular season title, while baseball won the Big Ten Tournament for the second straight year.

Nebraska baseball hoists the tournament championship trophy for the second year in a row.
Nebraska baseball hoists the tournament championship trophy for the second year in a row. / Amarillo Mullen

Below is a table of all the Husker sports with their final place and the points that came with it. Asterisk indicates a required sport for scoring.

Sports

Place

Points

Wrestling

2

90

Bowling

3

86.5

Volleyball*

3

83

Men's Gymnastics

4

80

Softball

9

64

Men's Indoor Track & Field

12

63.75

Women's Indoor Track & Field

20

53

Women's Outdoor Track & Field

25

46

Women's Gymnastics

25

45.5

Football

26

45

Men's Outdoor Track & Field

35

38.5

Women's Swimming

34

38

Baseball*

33

37.5

Women's Cross Country

32

29

Women's Basketball*

33

25

Men's Tennis

33

25

Men's Basketball*

0

0

Soccer*

0

0

Men's Cross Country

0

0

Men's Golf

0

0

Women's Golf

0

0

Rifle

0

0

Women's Tennis

0

0

Below are Nebraska's finish in the Directors' Cup standings since 1993-94.

Year

Finish

2023-24

22

2022-23

29

2021-22

49

2020-21

35

2019-20

No standings due to COVID-19

2018-19

48

2017-18

44

2016-17

37

2015-16

27

2014-15

39

2013-14

23

2012-13

24

2011-12

40

2010-11

33

2009-10

17

2008-09

31

2007-08

31

2006-07

27

2005-06

19

2004-05

21

2003-04

32

2002-03

24

2001-02

22

2000-01

13

1999-00

6

1998-99

12

1997-98

9

1996-97

4

1995-96

8

1994-95

9

1993-94

18

2025 Learfield Directors' Cup Top 25

Place

School

Points

1

Texas

1255.25

2

USC

1253.75

3

Stanford

1251

4

North Carolina

1195.25

5

UCLA

1149

6

Tennessee

1078

7

Florida

1072

8

Ohio State

1032.25

9

Oklahoma

1017.16

10

Duke

1010

11

Arkansas

966.66

12

Virginia

966

13

Michigan

953.5

14

Georgia

920

15

Texas A&M

907.75

16

Penn State

893

17

LSU

881

18

Oregon

879.75871

19

Auburn

867.5

20

NC State

854.75

21

Nebraska

849.75

22

Alabama

830.5

23

South Carolina

826.75

24

California

819.75

25

BYU

813.75

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

More from Nebraska on SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football