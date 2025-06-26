Nebraska Athletics Complete Banner Year, Finish Top 25 in Directors' Cup Standings
Nebraska Athletics just finished its best year across the board since joining the Big Ten Conference.
The final Directors' Cup standings of the year have the Huskers at No. 21. That's the highest finish for the department since 2009-10.
After an all-time low finish of 49 in 2021-22, Nebraska has steadily been on the rise with final placings of 29 and 22 before this year's 21.
The Directors' Cup began in 1993. The all-sports competition takes up to 19 scores from each school, based on how different sports finish in the national standings. The 19 scores are pulled from five required sports—men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball, women's soccer, and volleyball—and the next 14 highest scoring sports.
Nebraska sponsors 23 total sports, with 16 scoring during the 2024-25 year. NU had five programs post top-10 finishes to earn at least 64 points each: wrestling, bowling, volleyball, men's gymnastics, and softball.
There were also two zeros among the required sports in men's basketball and soccer.
From 1993-94 to 2000-01, Nebraska never finished lower than 18th in the final standings. Those eight years also saw five top-10 finishes and a peak at No. 4 in 1996-97.
Since 2001-02, Nebraska has finished in the top 20 just twice: 2005-06 and 2009-10.
Besides the national success, Nebraska also did well at the conference level in winning a pair of Big Ten championships. Volleyball finished with a share of the regular season title, while baseball won the Big Ten Tournament for the second straight year.
Below is a table of all the Husker sports with their final place and the points that came with it. Asterisk indicates a required sport for scoring.
Sports
Place
Points
Wrestling
2
90
Bowling
3
86.5
Volleyball*
3
83
Men's Gymnastics
4
80
Softball
9
64
Men's Indoor Track & Field
12
63.75
Women's Indoor Track & Field
20
53
Women's Outdoor Track & Field
25
46
Women's Gymnastics
25
45.5
Football
26
45
Men's Outdoor Track & Field
35
38.5
Women's Swimming
34
38
Baseball*
33
37.5
Women's Cross Country
32
29
Women's Basketball*
33
25
Men's Tennis
33
25
Men's Basketball*
0
0
Soccer*
0
0
Men's Cross Country
0
0
Men's Golf
0
0
Women's Golf
0
0
Rifle
0
0
Women's Tennis
0
0
Below are Nebraska's finish in the Directors' Cup standings since 1993-94.
Year
Finish
2023-24
22
2022-23
29
2021-22
49
2020-21
35
2019-20
No standings due to COVID-19
2018-19
48
2017-18
44
2016-17
37
2015-16
27
2014-15
39
2013-14
23
2012-13
24
2011-12
40
2010-11
33
2009-10
17
2008-09
31
2007-08
31
2006-07
27
2005-06
19
2004-05
21
2003-04
32
2002-03
24
2001-02
22
2000-01
13
1999-00
6
1998-99
12
1997-98
9
1996-97
4
1995-96
8
1994-95
9
1993-94
18
2025 Learfield Directors' Cup Top 25
Place
School
Points
1
Texas
1255.25
2
USC
1253.75
3
Stanford
1251
4
North Carolina
1195.25
5
UCLA
1149
6
Tennessee
1078
7
Florida
1072
8
Ohio State
1032.25
9
Oklahoma
1017.16
10
Duke
1010
11
Arkansas
966.66
12
Virginia
966
13
Michigan
953.5
14
Georgia
920
15
Texas A&M
907.75
16
Penn State
893
17
LSU
881
18
Oregon
879.75871
19
Auburn
867.5
20
NC State
854.75
21
Nebraska
849.75
22
Alabama
830.5
23
South Carolina
826.75
24
California
819.75
25
BYU
813.75
