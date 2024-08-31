Nebraska Cornhuskers Open Football Season with Blowout Win over UTEP
A no-doubter to open the season for Nebraska football.
The Huskers dominated UTEP 40-7 Saturday. NU is now 1-0 while the Miners are 0-1.
Nebraska opened with a dominant drive, going 72 yards in 12 players to get on the board first. The drive took nearly six minutes off of the game clock.
A few less than optimal drives in a row had the game tied at 7-7, but a safety by the Blackshirts ended any hopes the Miners would have on the day. Nebraska scored on its next five possessions to put the game well out of reach while the defense forced four punts and grabbed a pair of interceptions the rest of the way.
The Huskers totaled 507 yards on the day. UTEP managed 205, including just 56 yards rushing.
Husker quarterback Dylan Raiola's debut was magnificent. The true freshmanwas 19-of-27 passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns. He did not throw an interception while being sacked just once.
Nearly a dozen Huskers recorded a rush in the contest. Emmett Johnson led the way with eight carries for 71 yards. Dante Dowdell (55) and Rahmir Johnson (50) both had productive days. Gabe Ervin toted the rock six times for 24 yards, scoring two touchdowns.
Isaiah Neyor had a stellar debut for the Huskers as well, reeling in six receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, the Blackshirts did not notch a sack in the contest. They did, however, get a pair of takeaways on interceptions from Malcolm Hartzog and Rahmir Stewart.
Nebraska stays home next Saturday to host Colorado.
