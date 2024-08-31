Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola Era Begins with Methodical Touchdown Drive against UTEP
The Dylan Riola era of Nebraska football is officially here.
The true freshman led the Huskers on an opening drive touchdown to take an early lead against UTEP. The drive took nearly six minutes off of the clock.
Starting at the NU 28, the Huskers opened with a Rahmir Johnson run before the first completion of the game came by way of a short to Thomas Fidone. That set up the first of three third downs that Nebraska would convert on the drive.
The Huskers also had to battle penalties, including a false start and an offensive pass interference on consecutive snaps that turned into a second and 30, which was promptly converted in two plays on a pair of passes from Raiola.
Inside the UTEP 10, Raiola handed the ball off to Oregon transfer running back Dante Dowdell, who scored his first touchdown as a Husker.
Raiola was 5-of-7 passing for 54 yards to open the season, and his Husker career.
