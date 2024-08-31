All Huskers

Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola Era Begins with Methodical Touchdown Drive against UTEP

Nebraska football had a perfect start with Dylan Raiola at quarterback, taking nearly six minutes off the clock and finishing in the end zone.

Kaleb Henry

Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) warms up before a game against the UTEP Miners at Memorial Stadium.
Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) warms up before a game against the UTEP Miners at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Dylan Riola era of Nebraska football is officially here.

The true freshman led the Huskers on an opening drive touchdown to take an early lead against UTEP. The drive took nearly six minutes off of the clock.

Starting at the NU 28, the Huskers opened with a Rahmir Johnson run before the first completion of the game came by way of a short to Thomas Fidone. That set up the first of three third downs that Nebraska would convert on the drive.

The Huskers also had to battle penalties, including a false start and an offensive pass interference on consecutive snaps that turned into a second and 30, which was promptly converted in two plays on a pair of passes from Raiola.

Inside the UTEP 10, Raiola handed the ball off to Oregon transfer running back Dante Dowdell, who scored his first touchdown as a Husker.

Raiola was 5-of-7 passing for 54 yards to open the season, and his Husker career.

MORE: HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football vs. UTEP

MORE: Watch: Husker Football Releases Hype Video Ahead of Season Opener

MORE: Stryker Pregame Perspective: One if by Land, Two if by Air

MORE: Availability Report: Nebraska Football vs. UTEP

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football