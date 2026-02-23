Nebraska DC Rob Aurich Talks Bulkier 2026 Linebacker Room

Matt Rhule doesn't seem to like the term "reset", but the Nebraska football program appears to have done just that at linebacker ahead of 2026.

After a season in which the Huskers finished ranked 96th nationally against the run, the Big Red overhauled the defensive staff and roster in an attempt to be better suited for the physicality of the Big Ten. Whether it works remains to be seen, but the athletic profile and frames of several of the additions made over the offseason seem to address the lack of size and brutality the Blackshirts displayed last fall.

Now, heading into the fourth season under the current regime, with a new leader of the defense and several expected contributors added over the past couple of months, the new-look 4-2-5 scheme of Rob Aurich will look to flip the script for NU not only in the win-loss column, but from a respect standpoint as well.

Nebraska defensive coordinator Rob Aurich meets with the media ahead of 2026 spring practices. | Kaleb Henry

Before the start of spring practices, Rhule, Aurich, Dana Holgorsen, and several players were made available to the media to talk about storylines surrounding growth, development, and what the next month can give to a program in need. While fans and media alike got an in-depth look at a litany of topics surrounding the team, one of the most under-the-radar comments came from Aurich, addressing the need to get bigger ahead of the upcoming season. To him, it started with linebackers.

Not only were the Huskers set to lose three seniors who played contributing roles after the culmination of the 2025 season, but they were also set to return just one player to the second level of the defense who had started more than one career game. That meant the NU staff would desperately need to address the level, or lack thereof, of experience and size. After a 15-day transfer portal window, Nebraska managed to add three linebackers to Rob Dvoracek's room that appear to have done just that.

With that in mind, we'll recap the additions made, Aurich's comments on the subject matter, and how the Blackshirts can rebound after attempting to patch the holes they needed to before the upcoming fall.

Aurich's Comments

When asked specifically about what Aurich thought the Huskers needed to address at linebacker during the offseason, the defensive coordinator put it in simple terms, to say the least. "We wanted to be bigger," he said. "We felt that we needed to be bigger to compete against the big boys in the conference."

He further explained his staff's decision by saying they wanted to "toughen up". "You look at Dexter Foster, and you look at Owen Chambliss, specifically, they're both 6-foot-3, 235-pound backers that can run," Aurich said. "Paired with [Vincent] Shavers, there's a really dynamic group there."

Now, the retooled unit will head into its fourth season under Dvoracek's guidance, and the reinforcements that were obtained will look to lead the show. But there is one player who remained on the roster from the 2025 season who will have a say in playing time early on as well.

Vincent Shavers was a member of the Huskers 2024 recruiting class that has quickly become a veteran leader on NU's roster. Heading into his third offseason wearing the scarlet and cream, the Miami native has played in 26 career games while earning 14 starts.

In his first two seasons in Lincoln, the now-junior has totaled 86 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles, making him by far the most productive player set to return from last year's position group. Listed at 6-foot-1, the 225-pounder will look to remain a mainstay within Dvoracek's room and will be asked to further shoulder the load on the defensive side of the ball, possibly as a captain next fall.

In the Huskers' new 4-2-5 scheme, Shavers may have a bit of a learning curve, but if his statistical performance to date is any indication, it won't matter much. With that being said, expect the single-digit earner to continue to make a positive impact on the defense in his third year on campus. And after hearing his defensive coordinator's comments, "V9" will do just that.

Chambliss may very well be Nebraska's most prized addition of the entire offseason if his collegiate career continues on the trajectory it was on before Lincoln. In two seasons at San Diego State, before following Aurich to Nebraska, the California native seemed to excel at nearly everything he was asked to do as an Aztec. Now, he'll look to it in the very scheme he played in last fall.

In 2025, the then-sophomore earned All-Mountain West First Team recognition after totaling 110 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 4.0 sacks. He also managed to break up five passes thrown his way, further showing his multifaceted talents at the second level of the defense. To this point in his career, Chambliss has played in 25 games with 20 starts, making him the most experienced player within the room that the Big Red have heading into the upcoming season.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, Chambliss is not only productive but bulky as well. His addition immediately gives Dvoracek's room a vocal and statistical leader aiming to put two good years of tape together in a better conference before heading off to the NFL. If Aurich can zero in on the skills that made Chambliss a star in 2025, NU's defense will be the beneficiary of one of the best linebackers within the sport. His size, frame, and experience appear to make him a day one starter, and a player who likely makes the Huskers' first-year defensive coordinator sleep a whole lot better at night. But he isn't alone.

Foster also offers multiple years of remaining eligibility to help Nebraska's defense improve. In two seasons with Oregon State before joining the Huskers roster, the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder played in 19 games, earning 11 starts.

He is coming off a season-ending injury that limited his impact in 2025, but regardless of that, as an underclassman, Foster totaled 95 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, and one pass breakup. He also led the Beavers in tackles before the injury occurred, which proves the Oregon native is a player who can lead a unit in production at the Power Four level.

That gives NU three upperclassmen linebackers all in the same class. It also provides Aurich's defense with a trio of second-level defenders who have each started more than 10 collegiate games. With the experience and size to match, on paper, Dvoracek's room may be the strongest unit on Rhule's entire team.

Nebraska football 2025 commit Dawson Merritt (left) with Nebraska linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek (right). | @dawsonxmerritt on X

What it means for Nebraska

At this point, production from players added via the transfer portal means very little because it wasn't gained in a Nebraska uniform. But it doesn't take a genius to see the potential the room has. Not only are they bigger, faster, and stronger than a season ago, but the experience of NU's top three backers is something no one would've imagined possible before the opening of the transfer window back on Jan. 2.

Regardless, the room is what it is now, and it's a good thing for the Huskers until proven otherwise. As of Feb. 23, the Blackshirts have one of the most veteran linebacker cores within the conference, and all three players can return in 2027 as well. That not only gives Nebraska help immediately this fall, but also the potential for continuity as younger players develop behind them as well.

Their performance on the field is sure to tell a lot, and so too will their development over the coming months. But the film that each of those three athletes has shown to date is hard to ignore. It doesn't guarantee success this upcoming season, but it does provide a detailed analysis of the floor and ceiling of the room. And saying both aren't surprisingly hard is hard to do.

Until the ball is kicked off in September, words are only words. But if the goal Aurich's unit had was to get bigger and more experienced, the Huskers' staff seems to have knocked it out of the park. Now, execution will come into play, but again, it is not like these players haven't shown that as well. The path to improving on defense is clearly visible, possibly more than it has ever been under this staff, but the work will still need to be done. For now, there's plenty of projection involved, but even then, fans may be surprised by how well this group performs in 2026 if everything clicks the way it's expected to.