All Huskers

Nebraska Defense Looking to Carry Momentum Through Bye Week into Indiana Matchup

The Huskers' defense will need to be at its best against the Hoosiers on Saturday.

Tanner Johnson

Oct 5, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Isaac Gifford (2) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Isaac Gifford (2) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

During its 5-1 start to the season, Nebraska's defense has been one of the strongest in the Big Ten.

In the last two games especially, the Blackshirts have been playing great defensive football. After giving up 31 points in a loss to Illinois in overtime, the Huskers’ defensive unit responded the way that a good defense is supposed to respond.

They held Purdue to just 10 points in their win on the road. To put that number in perspective, Purdue just scored 49 points in a one-point loss to Illinois. In the next game against Rutgers, they held the Scarlet Knights to just seven points. Rutgers isn't exactly an offensive juggernaut, but holding any conference opponent to just one touchdown is something to be proud of.

Defensive coordinator Tony White talked on Tuesday about how he wants to carry over the defensive momentum through the bye week into the Huskers’ next challenge. On Saturday, they will be facing an Indiana offense that is among the best in the country so far in 2024.

“Anything that you do well, you want it to carry over," White said. "I was happy for the guys that were running around. Going into the bye week they recharged, but this is a new week and a completely different challenge. Going on the road, I think I saw it was a sellout. A great offense, so a completely different challenge this week in terms of what we have to face with a really high level quarterback. Just getting ready. Tuesday, it was pretty lively and energetic, so we have to make sure we execute.”

Containing Indiana's offense will be one of the most difficult challenges that the Blackshirts have faced this year. The bye week could not have come at a better time for the Huskers, as their defense had time to rest before taking on the high-scoring Hoosiers.

Indiana loves to score points, and Nebraska does not give up very many points. One team is not going to get their way on Saturday. White hopes that his defense comes out on the right side of the outcome.

MORE: Nebraska Football Has a Different Mentality Heading into Indiana Matchup

MORE: The Stretch Big: Nebrasketball Scrimmage Overreaction

MORE: Carriker Chronicles: Indiana-Nebraska Football Prediction Show with a Hoosiers Insider

MORE: Dave Feit's Nebraska Midseason Coaching Grades

MORE: Nebraska-Indiana Preview with Sammy Jacobs of Hoosier Huddle

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Tanner Johnson
TANNER JOHNSON

Tanner Johnson is a sports writer and journalist who has experience covering multiple sports, collegiate and professional. He reports on a national level using his knowledge of teams from all over the country. He has provided coverage for the Tennessee Titans, Tennessee Volunteers, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Florida State Seminoles. He is also a co-host of Triple Option A College Football Podcast. On this podcast, he provides a national coverage of college football and engages with fans and members of the media.

Home/Football