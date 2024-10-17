Nebraska Defense Looking to Carry Momentum Through Bye Week into Indiana Matchup
During its 5-1 start to the season, Nebraska's defense has been one of the strongest in the Big Ten.
In the last two games especially, the Blackshirts have been playing great defensive football. After giving up 31 points in a loss to Illinois in overtime, the Huskers’ defensive unit responded the way that a good defense is supposed to respond.
They held Purdue to just 10 points in their win on the road. To put that number in perspective, Purdue just scored 49 points in a one-point loss to Illinois. In the next game against Rutgers, they held the Scarlet Knights to just seven points. Rutgers isn't exactly an offensive juggernaut, but holding any conference opponent to just one touchdown is something to be proud of.
Defensive coordinator Tony White talked on Tuesday about how he wants to carry over the defensive momentum through the bye week into the Huskers’ next challenge. On Saturday, they will be facing an Indiana offense that is among the best in the country so far in 2024.
“Anything that you do well, you want it to carry over," White said. "I was happy for the guys that were running around. Going into the bye week they recharged, but this is a new week and a completely different challenge. Going on the road, I think I saw it was a sellout. A great offense, so a completely different challenge this week in terms of what we have to face with a really high level quarterback. Just getting ready. Tuesday, it was pretty lively and energetic, so we have to make sure we execute.”
Containing Indiana's offense will be one of the most difficult challenges that the Blackshirts have faced this year. The bye week could not have come at a better time for the Huskers, as their defense had time to rest before taking on the high-scoring Hoosiers.
Indiana loves to score points, and Nebraska does not give up very many points. One team is not going to get their way on Saturday. White hopes that his defense comes out on the right side of the outcome.
MORE: Nebraska Football Has a Different Mentality Heading into Indiana Matchup
MORE: The Stretch Big: Nebrasketball Scrimmage Overreaction
MORE: Carriker Chronicles: Indiana-Nebraska Football Prediction Show with a Hoosiers Insider
MORE: Dave Feit's Nebraska Midseason Coaching Grades
MORE: Nebraska-Indiana Preview with Sammy Jacobs of Hoosier Huddle
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.