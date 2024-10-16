All Huskers

Carriker Chronicles: Indiana-Nebraska Football Prediction Show with a Hoosiers Insider

Adam is joined by Rhett Lewis to preview, debate and prognosticate Saturday's game in Bloomington

Adam Carriker

Former Husker Adam Carriker analyzes Nebraska's chances of upsetting an untested Indiana team on the road. Indiana has the No. 1 passing offense in the Big Ten and a top-10 defense nationally. Yet, the Huskers have the second-best scoring defense in the Big Ten and the leading freshman quarterback in America. Then Adam brings on former Hoosier Rhett Lewis - a host on the Big Ten Network and NFL Network - to debate the game.

Hit the play button above to watch. Get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.

