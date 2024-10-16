Carriker Chronicles: Indiana-Nebraska Football Prediction Show with a Hoosiers Insider
Adam is joined by Rhett Lewis to preview, debate and prognosticate Saturday's game in Bloomington
In this story:
Former Husker Adam Carriker analyzes Nebraska's chances of upsetting an untested Indiana team on the road. Indiana has the No. 1 passing offense in the Big Ten and a top-10 defense nationally. Yet, the Huskers have the second-best scoring defense in the Big Ten and the leading freshman quarterback in America. Then Adam brings on former Hoosier Rhett Lewis - a host on the Big Ten Network and NFL Network - to debate the game.
Hit the play button above to watch. Get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
MORE: Dave Feit's Nebraska Midseason Coaching Grades
MORE: Analytics Preview of Nebraska vs. Indiana
MORE: Doc's Diagnosis: Wisconsin and Iowa Have Turned Things Around on Offense
MORE: Nebraska Defense Gears Up for the 'Completely Different Challenge' Posed by Indiana
MORE: Would Be 'Special' for 5-Star Target to Play at Nebraska, Have Omaha Family Watch Him
MORE: Matt Rhule on New Era of College Football: ‘Forget the Logos and the Names’
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified