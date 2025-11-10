Nebraska Duo Emmett Johnson, TJ Lateef Earn Big Ten Weekly Awards
It was a big Monday in Lincoln, to say the least. After Nebraska’s 28–21 road win over UCLA, two of the Huskers’ offensive standouts were recognized for their performances under the Rose Bowl lights.
Junior running back Emmett Johnson was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, while true freshman quarterback TJ Lateef earned co-Freshman of the Week honors. It marks the first Big Ten weekly award for both players, and another sign that Nebraska’s offense might finally be finding its rhythm at the right time.
If it wasn’t clear before, Emmett Johnson’s name belongs in every All-Big Ten conversation at this point. Against UCLA, the Minnesota native became the first running back in Nebraska history to record over 100 rushing and 100 receiving yards in the same game, finishing with 232 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.
Johnson did it in style, too. On his way to leading Nebraska to its seventh win of the season, No. 21's 56- and 50-yard touchdown receptions matched a single-game school record for a running back. Pairing those with a 1-yard rushing touchdown, Johnson's hat trick was the second of his career.
Johnson’s effort wasn’t just productive; it was historic. Across the Big Ten, no player had posted the combination of 125+ rushing yards, 100+ receiving yards, one rushing touchdown, and two receiving touchdowns in at least 30 years.
For TJ Lateef, Saturday night in Pasadena was the perfect storybook start to his college career. The Compton, California native returned home to lead Nebraska to its first win at UCLA since 1992, completing 13 of 15 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns while adding 31 rushing yards on five carries.
Lateef opened the game by completing his first 11 passes and led Nebraska to touchdowns on each of its first four offensive possessions. Beyond the numbers, his calm decision-making stood out when he delivered no turnover-worthy plays and the confidence to handle a four-minute offense late in the game.
He also caught the eye of the national media, earning a spot among the Manning Award’s “Stars of the Week”, joining seven other quarterbacks across the country. Not a bad debut for a true freshman who’s still technically Nebraska’s backup.
The duo’s performances tell a bigger story than just weekly awards. For the first time this season, Nebraska’s offense showed balance, creativity, and confidence against a Power Four opponent. All while operating without starting quarterback Dylan Raiola.
Johnson continues to be the engine of the offense, while Lateef’s mobility adds an entirely new dimension to Dana Holgorsen’s offense. If the Huskers can replicate that efficiency down the stretch, this unit might be peaking at just the right time.
While the accolades are nice, the real test comes next. Nebraska now turns its attention to a bye week before a road trip to face preseason No. 2 Penn State. Winning in Pasadena made for an impressive start to the Lateef–Johnson partnership, but a raucous Happy Valley crowd will be their biggest challenge yet.
Against the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, Penn State’s defense reminded everyone why it was considered a national title contender back in August. The Nittany Lions held Heisman hopeful quarterback Fernando Mendoza and the high-powered Hoosier offense to just 326 total yards, more than 160 below their season average entering the game. Even more impressive, they limited an Indiana unit that still leads the country in points per game to 19 points under its pregame average.
With that in mind, the Nittany Lions are coming off their most impressive performance of the season, and the Huskers would do right by taking full advantage of their extra week to prepare.
If Saturday night in Pasadena was any indication, Nebraska’s offense has found something real to build on. With Johnson operating at an All-American level and Lateef looking years ahead of schedule, the Huskers appear to have the balance and belief to challenge anyone left on their schedule. The bye week may have come at the perfect time to reload; now it’s up to Nebraska’s newest award winners to do it again.
