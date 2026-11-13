Nebraska Flag Football Unveils Inaugural 2027 Schedule



The Nebraska flag football team has announced its home schedule for the 2027 season, the inaugural campaign for the program. The Huskers will play five games at Barbara Hibner Stadium this season, along with two showcase events in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Mesa, Arizona.

Spring can’t come soon enough 🙂‍↕️



The inaugural home flag football schedule is set! pic.twitter.com/hx3wT10sfS — Husker Flag Football (@HuskerFlagFB) November 12, 2026

The Huskers will host the Baker University (KS) Wildcats and the Eastern University (PA) Eagles in a doubleheader on February 27. Baker will be in its fourth season of flag football and went 15-5 overall and 8-2 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference last year. Eastern will be in its third year of flag football and its first as part of the MAC conference. Last year, the Eagles went 21-4 and 15-1 in the Atlantic East.

On March 13, Nebraska welcomes the Marian (WI) Sabres, who went 10-4 in the 2026 spring season.

The next three Husker opponents will all be participating in their first season of flag football. On the 31st, they'll host the Westminster (MO) Blue Jays. April will see the College of Saint Mary's (Omaha) Flames coming to Lincoln on the fourth and the University of Illinois-Springfield Prairie Stars coming to town on the 24th.

The season opens the weekend of Jan. 23-24 at the College Football Playoff Flag Football Showcase in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nebraska will compete against fellow varsity programs, Manhattan University (KS), Eastern Michigan, and Cal Poly.

Showcase in Sin City ✨



The Huskers will compete in the inaugural CFP Flag Football Showcase in Las Vegas.https://t.co/5hwrvFJno6 pic.twitter.com/fnvEgUkq1b — Husker Flag Football (@HuskerFlagFB) September 3, 2026

Between the two April games, Nebraska will travel to Mesa, Arizona, for the second annual Fiesta Bowl Flag Football Classic. The 2027 eight-field team will bring together four varsity and four club teams from across the country for a two-day 7-on-7 showcase. Day one features two games of pool play, while day two will be the playoff and championship game. Teams invited include the varsity programs from Cal Poly, Eastern Michigan, UT Arlington, and Florida. UCF, Georgia, and Arizona State have club programs.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

We’ll see you in the desert 🌵



The Huskers will compete in the second edition of the Fiesta Bowl Flag Football Classic in Mesa, Arizona. pic.twitter.com/Rsi81JcxI7 — Husker Flag Football (@HuskerFlagFB) November 12, 2026

The schedule is subject to change and further additions will be announced and updated on huskers.com.

Nebraska is the only power four school sponsoring flag football as a varsity sport. Led by five-time national champion Liz Stowers, the current roster prioritizes versatile athletes who can play both sides of the ball. High-profile transfers, such as Kailey Verhoeven, a quarterback from Ottaway University, and wide receiver/defensive backs London Jenkins, who played on Team USA, and Nyla Gigger from St. Thomas University. Ariana Akey, a MaxPreps National Player of the Year from Colorado was the first freshman commit for the team. The roster includes three Nebraska players, Payton Stienike, from Omaha, Madison Genatone, from North Platte, and Grace Simet from Omaha.

Nebraska Women's Flag Football Schedule

Jan. 23-24: College Football Playoff Flag Football Showcase in Las Vegas

Feb. 27: vs. Baker, vs. Eastern

Mar. 13: vs. Marian

Mar. 31: vs. Westminster

Apr. 4: vs. College of Saint Mary

Apr. 10-11: Fiesta Bowl Flag Football Classic in Mesa, Arizona

Apr. 24: vs. University of Illinois-Springfield

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